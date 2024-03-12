How to complete Activate Termicide Tower in Helldivers 2

The missions in Helldivers 2 become more dramatic as we drive democracy throughout the galaxy, and the latest Termicide Towers are no exception. We need to drive the Terminids off these planets, and we can do it permanently using Termicid.

The Activate Termicide Tower mission allows Helldiver teams to push out and remove Terminids for select planets. These missions involve a specific Major Order in Helldivers 2 and give us the chance to fight back against the Terminid threat as they try to push closer to Super Earth. There are several things you need to know when completing this type of mission.

How Activate Termicide Tower missions work in Helldivers 2

Activate the Termicide Tower to begin the mission. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After choosing the mission on any of the Border Planets, head down to the planet and seek out the Termicide Tower. It should appear at the center of the map, and you need to find the terminal with your Helldivers 2 team to start the mission, activate the Battery Silos.

The Battery Silos are what should charge the Termicide Tower, bringing democracy to the Terminids and clearing the way for Super Earth’s future citizens. These should appear in three spots shortly after you activate the Termicide Tower, and those become your new objective during your Helldivers 2 mission. I recommend activating these locations individually rather than splitting them up to turn them on simultaneously.

You need to activate the Battery Silo terminal to turn them on. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The terminal for the Battery Silo should be nearby each location. I found one on a small ramp, a short distance from the batteries. Shortly after activating the Battery Silos, the Terminids took notice of my position and began to assault it. The next step is to focus on defending the Battery Silo with your Helldivers 2 team, protecting them from the Terminids as they attempt to damage it. You can see how much health a Battery Silo has by looking at any of the readouts outside the structure.

Protect the Battery Silos as they charge up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can see how much health the Battery Silo has and how long you have until it activates. Ensure you don’t hit these structures with your weapons as they take damage from anything. This means you don’t want to call a Stratagem so close to these areas and instead want to rely on sentry guns, defensive Stratagems, or support weapons with your Helldivers 2 squad.

Turn on the Termicide Tower and make for the extraction point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After all three Battery Silos are online, it’s time to make for the extraction point and leave. You need to activate the Termicide Tower, which should have a terminal next to the extraction point. Once you’ve interacted with the terminal, the Extraction Tower barrels its way down to the surface, allowing you and your Helldivers 2 squad to return to your Super Destroyer, completing the mission.