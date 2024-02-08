Best Super Destroyer Ship names in Helldivers 2

Naming your own character, base, or ship is always a pivotal moment when starting your adventure in an open-world game. Helldivers 2 is no different, since you can choose a name for your Super Destroyer Ship from a plethora of options.
That said, you can’t add your own custom name to your Super Destroyer Ship in Helldivers 2. The game makes you choose between dozens of nouns, like Arbiter, Champion, Flame, and so on. You can also customize the second part of the ship’s name, which includes options like Conquest, of Freedom, and of Glory.
There are hundreds of possible combinations, so it’s tough to choose. Luckily for you, we’ve brainstormed some ideas and picked a few of the best ourselves, so you can traverse space in style.
The best ship name combinations in Helldivers 2
With so many options, it’s obvious every player has a different idea about how they want to name their ship. We’ve come up with the best of the bunch and divided them into categories.
Peacemaker ship names for Helldivers 2
I don’t know about you, but when I’m playing open-world games, I always try to be as peaceful as possible. “Lawful good”-style gameplay is usually my cup of tea, and whenever I can, I try to resolve conflicts with words instead of guns. Obviously, that’s not always possible, but if you want to become a space sheriff like me, here are a few ideas for ship names.
- Advocate of Honor
- Dawn of Courage
- Flame of the Constitution
- Lady of Justice
- Knight of Liberty
- Mother/Father of Family Values
- Protector of the People
- Shield of Humankind
- Soldier of Law
- Sentinel of the State
- Spear of Science
- Defender of Democracy
Villain ship names for Helldivers 2
You either die the hero, or live long enough become the villain. If you’re a player who’d rather take the dark path, we also prepared a few imposing ship names you choose pick from. With one of these names, your ship will send shivers down enemies’ spines.
- Champion of War
- Blade of Vigilance
- Emperor of the Regime
- Executor of the People
- Flame of Battle
- Fist of Conquest
- Hammer of Battle
- Reign of the State
- Warrior of Authority
- Sentinel of Wrath
Independent ship names for Helldivers 2
Last but not least, we’ve come up with a handful of ship names for outsiders. For those who don’t follow anyone’s path, and don’t choose between good or bad, forging their own fate instead. These ship names are ideal for a main character.
- Champion of Destiny
- Dawn of Midnight
- Keeper of Science
- Lady/Knight of Redemption
- Blade of Independence
- Star of Victory
- Sword of Glory
- Warrior of Freedom
- Flame of Courage
There are hundreds of possible combinations, so you’re free to create your own one. But, if you’re looking for a specific vibe, our choices will set you on the right path.