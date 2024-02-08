Best Super Destroyer Ship names in Helldivers 2

Naming your own character, base, or ship is always a pivotal moment when starting your adventure in an open-world game. Helldivers 2 is no different, since you can choose a name for your Super Destroyer Ship from a plethora of options.

That said, you can’t add your own custom name to your Super Destroyer Ship in Helldivers 2. The game makes you choose between dozens of nouns, like Arbiter, Champion, Flame, and so on. You can also customize the second part of the ship’s name, which includes options like Conquest, of Freedom, and of Glory.

There are hundreds of possible combinations, so it’s tough to choose. Luckily for you, we’ve brainstormed some ideas and picked a few of the best ourselves, so you can traverse space in style.

The best ship name combinations in Helldivers 2

What name will your ship bear?

With so many options, it’s obvious every player has a different idea about how they want to name their ship. We’ve come up with the best of the bunch and divided them into categories.

Peacemaker ship names for Helldivers 2

I don’t know about you, but when I’m playing open-world games, I always try to be as peaceful as possible. “Lawful good”-style gameplay is usually my cup of tea, and whenever I can, I try to resolve conflicts with words instead of guns. Obviously, that’s not always possible, but if you want to become a space sheriff like me, here are a few ideas for ship names.

Advocate of Honor

Dawn of Courage

Flame of the Constitution

Lady of Justice

Knight of Liberty

Mother/Father of Family Values

Protector of the People

Shield of Humankind

Soldier of Law

Sentinel of the State

Spear of Science

Defender of Democracy

Villain ship names for Helldivers 2

You either die the hero, or live long enough become the villain. If you’re a player who’d rather take the dark path, we also prepared a few imposing ship names you choose pick from. With one of these names, your ship will send shivers down enemies’ spines.

Champion of War

Blade of Vigilance

Emperor of the Regime

Executor of the People

Flame of Battle

Fist of Conquest

Hammer of Battle

Reign of the State

Warrior of Authority

Sentinel of Wrath

Independent ship names for Helldivers 2

Are you an individual, or do you pick sides?

Last but not least, we’ve come up with a handful of ship names for outsiders. For those who don’t follow anyone’s path, and don’t choose between good or bad, forging their own fate instead. These ship names are ideal for a main character.

Champion of Destiny

Dawn of Midnight

Keeper of Science

Lady/Knight of Redemption

Blade of Independence

Star of Victory

Sword of Glory

Warrior of Freedom

Flame of Courage

There are hundreds of possible combinations, so you’re free to create your own one. But, if you’re looking for a specific vibe, our choices will set you on the right path.