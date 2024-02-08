Category:
Helldivers 2

Best Super Destroyer Ship names in Helldivers 2

Here are some of the mightiest combinations.
Image of Mateusz Miter
Mateusz Miter
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 10:31 am
A ship in Helldivers 2 orbiting a planet.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Naming your own character, base, or ship is always a pivotal moment when starting your adventure in an open-world game. Helldivers 2 is no different, since you can choose a name for your Super Destroyer Ship from a plethora of options.

Recommended Videos

That said, you can’t add your own custom name to your Super Destroyer Ship in Helldivers 2. The game makes you choose between dozens of nouns, like Arbiter, Champion, Flame, and so on. You can also customize the second part of the ship’s name, which includes options like Conquest, of Freedom, and of Glory.

There are hundreds of possible combinations, so it’s tough to choose. Luckily for you, we’ve brainstormed some ideas and picked a few of the best ourselves, so you can traverse space in style.

The best ship name combinations in Helldivers 2

A screenshot of the Ship Management screen in Helldivers 2.
What name will your ship bear? Screenshot by Dot Esports

With so many options, it’s obvious every player has a different idea about how they want to name their ship. We’ve come up with the best of the bunch and divided them into categories.

Peacemaker ship names for Helldivers 2

I don’t know about you, but when I’m playing open-world games, I always try to be as peaceful as possible. “Lawful good”-style gameplay is usually my cup of tea, and whenever I can, I try to resolve conflicts with words instead of guns. Obviously, that’s not always possible, but if you want to become a space sheriff like me, here are a few ideas for ship names.

  • Advocate of Honor
  • Dawn of Courage
  • Flame of the Constitution
  • Lady of Justice
  • Knight of Liberty
  • Mother/Father of Family Values
  • Protector of the People
  • Shield of Humankind
  • Soldier of Law
  • Sentinel of the State
  • Spear of Science
  • Defender of Democracy

Villain ship names for Helldivers 2

You either die the hero, or live long enough become the villain. If you’re a player who’d rather take the dark path, we also prepared a few imposing ship names you choose pick from. With one of these names, your ship will send shivers down enemies’ spines.

  • Champion of War
  • Blade of Vigilance
  • Emperor of the Regime
  • Executor of the People
  • Flame of Battle
  • Fist of Conquest
  • Hammer of Battle
  • Reign of the State
  • Warrior of Authority
  • Sentinel of Wrath

Independent ship names for Helldivers 2

Jets flying over a Helldiver holding a weapon in Helldivers 2
Are you an individual, or do you pick sides? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, we’ve come up with a handful of ship names for outsiders. For those who don’t follow anyone’s path, and don’t choose between good or bad, forging their own fate instead. These ship names are ideal for a main character.

  • Champion of Destiny
  • Dawn of Midnight
  • Keeper of Science
  • Lady/Knight of Redemption
  • Blade of Independence
  • Star of Victory
  • Sword of Glory
  • Warrior of Freedom
  • Flame of Courage

There are hundreds of possible combinations, so you’re free to create your own one. But, if you’re looking for a specific vibe, our choices will set you on the right path.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs in ‘crisis mode’ as players overload servers
A player in Helldivers 2 stood between two banners.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs in ‘crisis mode’ as players overload servers
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
A group of players in Helldivers 2 after a mission.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
A firefight in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Pod landing into alien territory in Helldivers 2 mission
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs in ‘crisis mode’ as players overload servers
A player in Helldivers 2 stood between two banners.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs in ‘crisis mode’ as players overload servers
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
A group of players in Helldivers 2 after a mission.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to play co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
A firefight in Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix Helldivers 2 not launch on Steam error
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Pod landing into alien territory in Helldivers 2 mission
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to unlock difficulty settings in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
shooting giant bug in helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have microtransactions?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024

Author

Mateusz Miter
Polish Staff Writer. Mateusz previously worked for numerous outlets and gaming-adjacent companies, including ESL. League of Legends or CS:GO? He loves them both. In fact, he wonders which game he loves more every day. He wanted to go pro years ago, but somewhere along the way decided journalism was the more sensible option—and he was right.