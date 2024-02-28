How to get the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is packed with diverse weaponry including powerful guns and support weapons to take down the fiercest of enemies. That said, only a few weapons are as underrated as the Arc Thrower, and if you’re wondering how to get it, we have the answer.

How to unlock the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2

Arc Thrower, anyone? Screenshot via WayaliciousTV on YouTube

To get the Arc Thrower Support Weapon Stratagem in Helldivers 2, you have to reach level 15 first. Then, follow these steps to unlock the weapon:

Go to a Ship Management terminal and interact with it to view the further options. Now, go to the Stratagems tab and look for the Arc-3 Arc Thrower under the Engineering Bay section. You will need to spend 7,000 Requisition Slips to get the Arc Thrower. If you have enough in-game money, select Purchase to get the weapon.

That’s it. You can now equip the Arc Thrower to your loadout before you deploy in Helldivers 2.

Is the Arc Thrower a good weapon to use in Helldivers 2?

Not many Helldivers 2 players know how to use the Arc Thrower to its fullest potential. Being an electric weapon, it shoots jolts of electricity, which may seem a bit hard to control if you haven’t used it much. The worst thing about the weapon is that it’s very easy to kill your teammates. Despite its drawbacks, however, the Arc Thrower can serve as a formidable support weapon.

In case you are unaware, the Arc Thrower shoots jolts of electricity that latch onto the closest enemies. It can be perfect for encounters at all ranges, although it seems best suited to mid-range fights. The zap doesn’t detect an enemy if they’re too close, so be wary.

To use the Arc Thrower in Helldivers 2, you need to charge it up and then shoot. Ammo is unlimited, so you don’t have to worry about reloading it, either. The longer you charge, the more powerful the electrical zap will be, and the higher the chance to kill multiple enemies with a single charge.

Don’t underestimate the Arc Thrower, as it’s one of the best support weapons you can equip in Helldivers 2 once you master its quirks.