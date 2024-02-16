How to use the Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2

Pierce enemies’ armor with a single bullet and send those aliens packing with the Anti-Material Rifle in Helldivers 2. Here is how to use this support weapon Stratagem against the Terminid and Automatons.

Helldivers 2: Anti-Material Rifle guide

You can aim for weak spots for an immediate kill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anti-Material Rifle is an incredibly useful support weapon in Helldivers 2 that you can pick up early on in the game. Costing 5000 Requisitions and unlockable at level two, this rifle thrives in long-range battles. Use first-person mode (R3 on PS5 and scroll wheel on PC) to aim in and get the most out of this Stratagem. Take your time with this weapon and use the entry damage to bring down the largest Terminid or Automaton in the group.

Most enemies are unaware of your positioning after taking out one of their own while using this weapon from afar. You can use this time to clear a congested area of enemies (Terminid or Automaton) before heading into the area to clear an objective. The Anti-Material Rifle is best used against full-armor enemies. Examples of these are the Brood Commander and the Berserker.

Unlike other support weapons, you can aim directly at the armor to shatter it, leaving the enemy vulnerable to the following attack. You can switch weapons or continue to obliterate with the Anti-Rifle in hand. It shouldn’t take more than two to three rifle bullets to bring down the toughest foes.

Bite back with the Anti-Material rounds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While aiming at the armor, make sure to pinpoint enemy weak spots for a fast, clean kill. These are flesh or muscle for Terminid and glowing red marks on the Automaton. This conserves your ammo and quickly takes an enemy out of the fight so you can shift your focus onto the remaining forces. The rifle has a clear and straight trajectory when in use, letting you aim directly at the part you want the bullet to penetrate.

The rifle is best used from afar, but you are not limited by range with this weapon. While it packs a serious punch beyond a 100 metre radius, it can be utilized close-range as an action-packed shotgun. Simple point it towards the armored enemy and shoot.

The Anti-Material rifle can easily take out anything between yourself and your target, so keep that in mind if you want to use it in third-person mode. This also opens the opportunity for collaterals as the Anti-Material bullets can pierce multiple enemies at once in a single file line.