How to get and use the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow in Helldivers 2

The Democratic Detonation Premium Warbond is now available for all Helldivers 2 players, unleashing a variety of explosive-based weaponry. A new primary weapon you can unlock is the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow if you pay the 1,000 Super Credits for the premium pack.

After you buy Democratic Detonations, the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is one of the many rewards you can unlock. Like the other weapons, it does take several Warbond Medals to get in Helldivers 2, and you might be wondering if this hefty explosive crossbow is a weapon you should add to your arsenal or if you should be focusing on other weapons.

How the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow works in Helldivers 2

Destroy enemies with an explosive crossbow bolt. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is one of the final upgrades you can grab in the Democratic Detonations Premium Warbond. It’s on the third page, and you must devote 80 Warbond Medals to unlocking it.

Similar to the R-36 Eruptor, the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is an explosive primary weapon. It does not have a massive magazine, only holding five shots before you have to reload it. However, unlike the Eruptor, the Exploding Crossbow does not require you to pull the hammer back after firing a shot. You can fire the five rounds in short succession, giving you the chance to hit multiple targets in a small area, dealing heavy damage to heavily armored towards small bugs or Automaton grunts you encounter in Helldivers 2.

Because this is an explosive weapon, firing it too close to yourself does cause damage. It’s possible to blow yourself up if you hit a target a short distance away. You must also account for the crossbow bolt falling if your target is far away. Gravity is a factor with this weapon, and if you don’t consider it when trying to hit long-distance targets, there’s a good chance you hit the ground, and they won’t take any damage.

Is the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow worth it in Helldivers 2?

The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow is a good weapon, but it might fall short of the Eruptor. What makes the Eruptor an excellent choice is it drives right through an enemy’s armor and explodes, taking out some of the heavier targets with a well-timed hit. The Crossbow is similar to it, but without medium armor penetration, it causes more splash damage against enemy targets.

If you’re worried about being overwhelmed by smaller grunts, the Crossbow is a good choice, but if the larger foes are your main concern, the Eruptor is far superior and cuts right through its outer shell. Both are great primary weapons for the Stalwart or the Quasar support Stratagems.

