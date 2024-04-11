How to get and use the R-36 Eruptor in Helldivers 2

The Democratic Detonations Premium Warbond has arrived to Helldivers 2. There are several weapons you can add to your growing arsenal, and one of those weapons is the explosive R-36 Eurptor, capable of dealing heavy damage with a high-powered explosive.

You can grab the Democractic Detonations for 1,000 Super Credits, then purchase the R-36 Eruptor as you work through the other rewards. Like the other primary weapons in Helldivers 2, it’s time to do an in-depth comparison of how the R-36 Eruptor works and if it’s worth your team to bring democracy to the galaxy.

How the R-36 Eruptor works in Helldivers 2

You can grab the R-36 Eruptor on the second page of the Democratic Detonations Warbond. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can grab the R-36 Eruptor shortly after you purchase the Democratic Detonations Warbond. It won’t go into any other weapon categories, such as the marksman or assault rifle, and is something you find under the explosive category. It’s an area-of-effect weapon that deals heavy damage but has a limited magazine and packs a massive punch in Helldivers 2.

The R-36 Eruptor can do a large amount of damage in a small area, capable of one-shotting the larger, heavily armored bugs if you hit them right in the head. It cuts right through their armor and takes them out. It is a bolt-action rifle, which means every time you fire a shot, expect to pull the hammer back on the weapon before you can fire again. You need to time your shots and space yourself against enemies, which means keeping close to allies so they can support you. Like other explosive weapons in Helldivers 2, getting too close means you can damage yourself or your allies.

Even though the R-36 Eruptor has a small magazine, it makes up for it with several clips you can carry, up to 12, and you take out enemies efficiently. It will still struggle against the larger enemies, such as the Chargers or the Hulks, but the medium-sized foes with heavy armor won’t stand a chance. The armor of the Chargers and Hulks won’t last long, too, especially if you have a Quasar on your back to cut through them.

Is the R-36 Eruptor worth it in Helldivers 2?

The R-36 Eruptor is an excellent weapon and a must-have purchase from the Democratic Detonations Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2. If you only get a single weapon from this Warbond, ensure it’s the Eruptor. The biggest hurdle you need to jump through with this weapon is the small magazine, and some Helldivers 2 players are getting around this by taking the Stalwart with them as a support weapon or the P-19 Redeemer machine pistol.

