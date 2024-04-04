How to destroy Gunships in Helldivers 2

Super Earth has a new problem to deal with in Helldivers 2. Gunships. Giant, ominous, Automaton-operated vehicles looking to wipe out many good soldiers? Not on our watch.

The signs were there when Helldivers 2 players noticed ‘concerning’ ships overhead. Lo and behold, Gunships arrived to confirm everyone’s worst fears. Whether the Automaton Gunship invasion is a response to the community avoiding battling Automatons remains to be seen.

What we do know is Gunships are a problem and need to be stopped. They’re big, bad, brutish, but we’re Helldivers and just better.

How to easily destroy Gunships in Helldivers 2

Take that, Automaton scum. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Using the Autocannon in Helldivers 2 is one of the easiest and most consistent methods to bring down Gunships and make the mighty ship look like a puny ant. Whereas the Recoilless Rifle is a solid option if you’re underleveled and need something heavy hitting earlier.

I would strongly recommend the Autocannon above else due to its ease and power. Even at long distances, the gun can bring down hulking Automaton Gunships in the region of four to six hits, and it’s fairly hitscan, meaning you can aim at the vehicle and take shots without having to compensate for range or drop-off.

However, being level 10 to unlock and use the Autocannon isn’t an option for everyone. If Gunships are causing you a problem, then the early option is a complete fan-favorite weapon—the Recoilless Rifle. You need to use the rifle up close a bit more, and it might take another shot or two, but its power is amazing, and it’s available to buy at level five.

These two weapons are popular for killing Automatons and are two of our favorites for sure. But the war with Automatons is never-ending. You can easily kill 400 Automatons, sure, you can now bring down their Gunships, terrific, but what will they unleash next?

Get yourself ready by knowing how to effortlessly eradicate Devastators and Annihilator Tanks.

