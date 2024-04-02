Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players claim to see ‘concerning’ ships over Automaton planets

The Major Order to destroy Automatons might take a twist.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 04:04 pm
Automaton
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Some Helldivers 2 community members suspect that the ongoing war against Automatons is about to take a turn for the worse after spotting massive ships looming in the distance.

A Helldivers 2 player on Reddit posted images of what appear to be cloaked massive ships over several different Automaton planets. This would align with what we already know about the Automatons and their plans. Operation Swift Disassembly uncovered The Reclamation, which is rumored to be a “massive invasion of unprecedented scale.”

Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
Fighting against Automatons is never a good time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add more fuel to the fire, phase one of Operation Swift Disassembly revealed transmissions containing blueprints for new Automaton aerial gunships. When phase two of the major order failed, Super Earth claimed the enemy forces were able to increase ship production. The current mission tasks players with holding their ground for one final push in an effort to stop The Reclamation. If this Major Order goes awry, community members have begun to speculate that the massive ships in the sky might wreak havoc.

A moderator for the Helldivers 2 Reddit page did their best to dispel any fear by claiming what they are seeing is just “swamp gas.” Some community members played into the bit and aren’t ready to accept anything other than an official statement from Super Earth.

“I don’t see anything until command tells me to,” one player joked. The best way for players to avoid any looming threat is to successfully defend Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea for the current Major Order.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2’s most frustrating rescue mission finally gets easier in latest patch
Press the giant button outside of the building to release three researchers in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2’s most frustrating rescue mission finally gets easier in latest patch
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 will make supply lines ‘more clear’ after failed Major Order frustrated fans
Helldivers 2 player using a rocket launcher.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 will make supply lines ‘more clear’ after failed Major Order frustrated fans
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.200 patch notes: Huge weapon, mission, and armor changes
A group of four Helldivers carry various weapons, like assault rifles and missile launchers, in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Update 1.000.200 patch notes: Huge weapon, mission, and armor changes
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Apr 2, 2024
Author
Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.