Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to defend Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea

The Automatons have launched a counterstrike against Super Earth in Helldivers 2 and are attempting to undo our work for Operation Swift Disassembly. Our next Major Order is to protect against this, defending Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea before time runs out.

These three planets are on the border of the Automatons sectors, on the west side of the galaxy. Malevelon Creek was the most recent planet we’ve taken over for Super Earth in Helldivers 2, and many players are eager to hold the line against the machine’s onslaught to ensure it stays under our control. Hopefully, we can withstand the next few days and not watch as the theater of war shifts in favor of the enemy.

How to defend Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea in Helldivers 2

Malevelon Creek and Ubanea are the first lines of defense against the Automatons. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We must protect three planets for this Major Order: Malevelon Creek, Draupnir, and Ubanea. As it stands, Ubanea is the first one we need to protect, followed by Malevelon Creek. Hopefully, if we defend these two locations throughout the Automaton’s counterstrike against us in Helldivers 2, they shouldn’t be able to reach Draupnir, but that’s all up to us, and we need to make sure we hold the line for Super Earth. We need to have 100 percent control of these planets for Super Earth by April 4.

Our primary focus will be on the Severin Sector, where we have Malevelon Creek and Ubanea. Two planets to the west of Malevelon Creek, Maia and Durgen, are not in this Major Order. However, when they fall, they leave Malevelon Creek open for the Automatons to send forces over and attack it. We can expect to see Malevelon Creek receiving attacks from the Automatons shortly after they fall, and it’ll be a tougher fight on our hands. Thankfully, we should only worry about these two planets for now. Helldivers 2 players can expect to spend more time on Malevelon Creek shortly after taking it.

Should Malevelon Creek and Ubanea fall, we’re left with defending Draupnir. The only way for the Automatons to reach Draupnir is by taking control of the Severin Sector and gaining access to the Xsar Sector, where we have Draupnir. When we reach this point, we’ll undoubtedly lose this Major Order and won’t receive any rewards.

Hopefully, the Automatons forces don’t find a way around to reach Draupnir, allowing us to focus on defending Malevelon Creek and Ubanea in Helldivers 2. So long as we defend these two, we have a chance of completing this Major Order and not be forced to fall back during Operation Swift Disassembly.

All Major Order rewards for defending Malevelon Creek, Ubanea, and Draupnir in Helldivers 2

Like the previous Major Orders, by defending Malevelon Creek, Ubanea, and Draupnir, all Helldivers 2 players receive 40 Warbond Medals for completing this objective. If we do not control all three planets by this point, no rewards go out to any player, and we can expect further Major Orders from Super Earth on what to do next.

