Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Malevelon Creek

Our next series of Major Orders have come out from Super Earth in Helldivers 2, and we’re to reposition our forces to Malevelon Creek. We’ll need to capture this planet in a short amount of time to receive the rewards.

Malevelon Creek is a notable location for several Helldivers 2 players as it has been a battlefield they’ve visited several times. We hope to recapture this planet and gain a foothold in the Severin Sector as our fight with the Automatons continues during Operation Swift Disassembly.

How to liberate Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2

Malevelon Creek is the next planet we need to take for Super Earth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Malevelon Creek is in the Severin Sector. Thankfully, we should already have access to this planet in Helldivers 2, and we can begin working on it immediately to complete this Major Order. These went out following the failure of the previous Major Order, where we were sent to liberate Tibit from the Automatons. We have until April 2 to complete this Major Order.

Like the previous Major Orders for liberating a target, Malevelon Creek can only become ours if we complete missions on the planet. You can do this at any difficulty, alone or with a full Helldivers 2 squad. Each successful mission brings you closer to taking the planet for Super Earth, bringing us further into the Automaton’s territory.

The primary goal of Operation Swift Disassembly is to eliminate the Automaton faction and remove them from the galaxy. Unfortunately, Helldivers everywhere failed to complete phase two of the Operation, and we’ll have to refocus our efforts elsewhere. Hopefully, if we can take Malevelon Creek, we can still proceed with the next phase, but we won’t know until we hear from Super Earth and how they want to handle things.

Supposedly, the Automatons were developing air forces to use against us as our technology and resources were beginning to increase. I don’t know if we’re going to see new forces from the Automatons moving forward, but it might be more challenging to complete Operation Swift Disassembly with this unfortunate setback.

All Major Order rewards for liberating Malevelon Creek in Helldivers 2

Upon completing this Major Order for Super Earth, all Helldivers 2 players receive 35 Warbond Medals for their efforts. These rewards should go out shortly after the timer for the Major Order has been completed and for anyone who logs into the Super Destroyer shortly after.

