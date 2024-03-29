Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Tibit

The first round of Super Earth’s operation against the Automatons, Operation Swift Disassembly, is in the second phase for Helldivers 2. After successfully liberating Troost from the enemy, it’s time to focus on the next and liberate Tibit, where the enemy is creating more Automaton forces.

Tibit is in the last sector controlled by the Automatons. If we can push them out of these areas, we might be able to rid the galaxy of the Automatons and move forward in Helldivers 2. It all depends on how quickly we can complete Operation Swift Disassembly and continue the war efforts throughout the galaxy. Taking Tibit is a critical Major Order.

How to liberate Tibit in Helldivers 2

You can find Tibit in the Severin Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tibit is in the final sector held by the Automatons, Severin. It’s on the west side of the galaxy. Unfortunately for players, we won’t be able to make our way to Tibit immediately, which is similar to the Troost Major Order. Instead, we have to focus on other planets within the sector to take it over in Helldivers 2, which means taking the fight to the Automatons on Malevelon Creek and Ubanea. We have until April 1 to complete this Major Order.

Malevelon Creek is a notable location for many Helldivers 2 players. When the game was first released, several players were taking the fight to the Automatons rather than laying siege to the Terminids sector, and they were doing their best to defend Malevelon Creek at all costs. Unfortunately for players, the Automatons pushed back and threw us out of this sector, and Malevelon Creek was lost to everyone. Now, we can take the fight to the Automatons, bringing the full force of Super Earth’s elite forces down on them, and take this planet in the name of democracy.

We’ll also need to make sure we take Ubanea, a planet south of Malevelon Creek, before moving on to Tibit. Until we capture those two locations, the supply lines to Tibit won’t appear, preventing us from advancing with the latest Helldivers 2 Major Order. From there, you’ll need to run through the routine mission you can find on Tibit to loosen the Automaton’s grip on the planet and bring it under control for Super Earth.

All Major Order rewards for liberating Tibit in Helldivers 2

Completing this Major Order grants all Helldivers 2 players a reward. We’ll need to liberate Tibit before time runs out to earn it, and if we do, all players will receive 45 Warbond Medals. But if we lose, we’ll be pushed back by the Automatons and receive new orders from Super Earth on how they want us to proceed with Operation Swift Disassembly.

