Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Troost

The next Major Order from Super Earth has come to Helldivers 2. We’ve been focusing far too much on the Terminids, and it’s time to return our attention to the west side of the galaxy and another threat: the Automatons and liberating Troost.

Super Earth wants us to focus on dismantling the Automatons and everything they stand for against democracy. The first planet we’ll focus on in this campaign is Troost, a forward planet the Automatons use for deep-space communications. We’ll also learn more about their upcoming plans regarding The Reclamation in Helldivers 2.

How to liberate Troost in Helldivers 2

Troost is behind enemy lines in the Trigon Sector. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The primary goal of this Major Order is to liberate Troost in Helldivers 2. It’s a planet on the west side of the Automaton region of the galaxy. We have until March 30 to complete this Major Order and earn the rewards.

Troost is in the Trigon Sector, southwest of Ustotu. Now, players will need to liberate Ustotu and gain a foothold there before acquiring a supply line to Troost and gaining access to the planet. Like the previous Major Orders, we can’t progress on the Troost planet until Utsotu is under Super Earth’s control, which means liberating the entire planet.

After we’ve done that, Troost will be in our sights. The next step is to focus any missions on Troost with your Helldivers 2 group. These missions can be of any difficulty, so long as the focus is to liberate Troost. If you want to receive credit for completing this Major Order, ensure you play at least one mission on Troost before time runs out at the end of this week and the weekend arrives. You must wait until Ustotu is under our control to receive anything.

All Major Order rewards for liberating Troost in Helldivers 2

Similar to the other Major Orders in Helldivers 2, when the operation is over, and we’ve taken over Troost, all players who assisted in this assignment receive 35 Warbond Medals. However, we need to liberate Troost to make this happen. If we do not liberate Troost before the timer runs out, no Helldivers receive the reward, and we’ll get a new assignment from Super Earth on our next move. Hopefully, we can get things moving and learn more about The Reclamation from the Automatons.

