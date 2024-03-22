Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to control Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire

We’ve received the next series of orders from Super Earth in Helldivers 2. Unfortunately, the previous Major Order failed, and now we need to take control of Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire before time runs out.

These are critical planets in the Terminid sector. You can expect to battle for control of these locations for these Major Orders, and the Terminids will make several counterattacks preventing you from obtaining these regions. It will take everyone in Helldivers 2 to hold these locations, giving the Civilian Biomass Collection Teams time to gather inert Terminids on liberated worlds.

How to defend Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire in Helldivers 2

Choose any of the four planets to begin defending democracy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire locations are key planets in the Draco and Mirin sectors. They are in the Terminid regions in the northeast part of your Helldivers 2 map. This Major Order aims to have 100 percent control over these regions before March 26. If we don’t meet these orders, more worlds are about to fall to the Terminid threat, and their overwhelming numbers will push us.

As you might expect from the previous defense and liberate missions, the only way to progress on the Galactic War map is to participate in missions on these planets. I recommend focusing on any planets that don’t have a high amount of control over Super Earth and attempting to liberate those. You can push back on those hard with your Helldivers 2 team, focusing on your ideal objectives. There are times when the Terminids attempt to push back, and you may regroup and focus your efforts on these planets to ensure they stay under Super Earth’s control.

Helldivers 2 players have pushed through on missions like this before, but this is different. These Major Orders were given by Super Earth after our first defeat with a Major Order. We’re being pushed back, and democracy is starting to show its cracks. We can’t let the Terminids win, and you have to fight against their incoming threat as much as possible. Liberty doesn’t rest, and this weekend, drive the Terminids back.

All Major Order rewards for defending Fori Prime, Estanu, Crimsica, and Hellmire in Helldivers 2

If we complete these Major Orders and fulfill the requirements for defending all four planets, Super Earth will send all Helldivers 2 players 35 Warbond Medals. You only need to participate in a mission on any of these planets to receive the reward, so long as you complete the primary objective.

