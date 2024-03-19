Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime

The next set of Major Orders has gone out in Helldivers 2. The imminent threat of the Terminids continues as Super Earth pushes forward to quell their presence from the galaxy. The next step is to liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime.

These are key planets that Super Earth wants to secure for all Helldivers. These planets are rich with E-710, and returning Fori Prime and Zagon Prime to Super Earth control can make it much easier to fight future threats. You have a brief amount of time to complete these orders in Helldivers 2, and suitable rewards will compensate you for your time.

How to liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2

Time for another round of democracy spreading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to reach Fori Prime and Zagon Prime is to venture into their specific sectors in Helldivers 2. Fori Prime is in the Draco Sector, and Zagon Prime is in the Mirin Sector. Before we can reach these planets, we have to liberate the others surrounding them. The previous Major Orders saw Helldivers focusing on cleansing the Terminids for a large sector using Termicide Towers.

Your Super Destroyer won’t be able to reach the Fori Prime or Zagon Prime locations without liberating the other planets before it. These are on the planets close to the outside of the sector. After all Helldivers 2 players have secured these planets, we can work together to liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime. Like other liberation missions, the only way to complete them is to focus on any Terminid mission when you reach the surface. You can choose to complete these missions on any difficulty, and they will provide support to Super Earth, assisting everyone in reclaiming the planet and the E-710 the Terminids are hiding.

If you want this Major Order to count for you in Helldivers 2, make sure to participate in missions on Fori Prime or Zagon Prime. Because these are not available yet, we won’t be able to work on them until we’ve secured the other planets. We have until March 22 to complete these Major Orders and earn the rewards.

All rewards for Major Order Liberate Fori Prime and Zagon Prime in Helldivers 2

When Helldivers 2 players secure Fori Prime and Zagon Prime and put them under Super Earth’s control, everyone who participates in missions on the planet receives 35 Warbond Medals. If you want to get these medals, ensure you complete any mission on Fori Prime or Zagon Prime, which are unavailable at the start of these Major Orders. You have to wait until the outlying planets are under Super Earth’s control before these locations become available.

