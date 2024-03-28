Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2: How to easily kill 400 Automatons

400 Automatons used to live here, and now it's a ghost town.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Mar 28, 2024 11:07 am
A trio of jet planes fly over a Helldiver in Helldivers 2.
Image via Arrowhead Studios

We all know what Automatons are by now in Helldivers 2: big, scary-looking, Terminator-esque robots, and you need to know how to quickly kill 400 Automatons for a Personal Order.

Recommended Videos

Of all the species in Helldivers 2, it’s probably the Automatons that stand out the most to me. They just look intimidating and like they’re the spawn of Skynet. They’re also hard to kill—which is why some Helldivers 2 players have abandoned battling Automatons altogether.

However, as one of Helldivers 2‘s Personal Orders, not only do you need to kill Automatons, you have to tick off 400 Automaton kills. All in the name of democracy, right?

Fastest ways to kill 400 Automatons in Helldivers 2

Fighting the Automatons in Helldivers 2
It’s hard work being an Automaton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The absolute best way to kill 400 Automatons fast in Helldivers 2 is to select an Automaton mission and use the Autocannon Stratagem or the Anti-Material Rifle.

Creating an Automaton apocalypse with the Autocannon is appealing to those who’ve got a few hours under their belt, as the Autocannon Stratagem is only unlocked at Level 10. If you are Level 10 or close, equip it, and it will absolutely decimate Automatons with ease—most will be dead with one hit, or bigger foes may require another shot.

If you’re not at Level 10 and need something sooner, the Anti-Material Rifle is also a godsend. It has a ridiculous amount of range thanks to its scope, and it can also down Automatons in a paltry amount of hits. You may prefer this method as you can take on Automatons from distance and keep yourself safe in the process.

Whichever weapon best suits your objective, keep replaying Automaton missions. Find and take out all Automatons on patrol, destroy Devastators protecting bases, and destroy the bots wherever else you can find them until you’ve done 400!

The Autocannon is one of Helldivers 2‘s many Stratagems for you to consider, and is great for plenty of missions in the Galactic War.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article No fun allowed: Helldivers 2 devs instruct players to avoid crash-inducing snowball fights
A Helldiver about to throw a Snowball at an Automaton patrol.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
No fun allowed: Helldivers 2 devs instruct players to avoid crash-inducing snowball fights
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2
Helldiver holding the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article No fun allowed: Helldivers 2 devs instruct players to avoid crash-inducing snowball fights
A Helldiver about to throw a Snowball at an Automaton patrol.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
No fun allowed: Helldivers 2 devs instruct players to avoid crash-inducing snowball fights
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 28, 2024
Read Article How to get and use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2
Helldiver holding the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the LAS-99 Quasar Cannon in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Mar 28, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 28, 2024
Author
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.