Helldivers 2: How to easily kill 400 Automatons

We all know what Automatons are by now in Helldivers 2: big, scary-looking, Terminator-esque robots, and you need to know how to quickly kill 400 Automatons for a Personal Order.

Recommended Videos

Of all the species in Helldivers 2, it’s probably the Automatons that stand out the most to me. They just look intimidating and like they’re the spawn of Skynet. They’re also hard to kill—which is why some Helldivers 2 players have abandoned battling Automatons altogether.

However, as one of Helldivers 2‘s Personal Orders, not only do you need to kill Automatons, you have to tick off 400 Automaton kills. All in the name of democracy, right?

Fastest ways to kill 400 Automatons in Helldivers 2

It’s hard work being an Automaton. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The absolute best way to kill 400 Automatons fast in Helldivers 2 is to select an Automaton mission and use the Autocannon Stratagem or the Anti-Material Rifle.

Creating an Automaton apocalypse with the Autocannon is appealing to those who’ve got a few hours under their belt, as the Autocannon Stratagem is only unlocked at Level 10. If you are Level 10 or close, equip it, and it will absolutely decimate Automatons with ease—most will be dead with one hit, or bigger foes may require another shot.

If you’re not at Level 10 and need something sooner, the Anti-Material Rifle is also a godsend. It has a ridiculous amount of range thanks to its scope, and it can also down Automatons in a paltry amount of hits. You may prefer this method as you can take on Automatons from distance and keep yourself safe in the process.

Whichever weapon best suits your objective, keep replaying Automaton missions. Find and take out all Automatons on patrol, destroy Devastators protecting bases, and destroy the bots wherever else you can find them until you’ve done 400!

The Autocannon is one of Helldivers 2‘s many Stratagems for you to consider, and is great for plenty of missions in the Galactic War.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more