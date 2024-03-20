How to use the Jump Pack in Helldivers 2

In a world like Helldivers 2 where soldiers are incapable of jumping, the Jump Pack could literally save your life. If you’re sick of spawning back into the game to hunt down your Supply Pack, you can avoid it by using the Jump Pack instead.

Here’s how to effectively use the Jump Pack in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the Jump Pack in Helldivers 2

Jump over anything to gain the upper hand. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock the Lift-850 Jump Pack at level eight and it costs 6000 Requisitions to add it to your loadout. It works like a jetpack and lets you leap across terrain, navigate over obstacles, and evade charging enemies or incoming fire. It’s especially helpful if you’re running low on health or have taken limb damage.

The Jump Pack can save you in instances where a prone dive cannot. If you’re like me, a Helldiver who struggles to outmanoeuvre a Terminid swarm of Hunters while I reload my magazine, the Jump Pack can add a much-needed layer of comfort. In these instances, diving doesn’t help, as getting up from the prone position often results in demise. But avoiding a Hunter’s embrace isn’t as simple when you don’t have the bullets to shoot them down, so here’s where the Jump Pack comes into play.

The Jump Pack can save you from a Hunter under the most basic circumstances. In more extreme settings, the pack will lift you in the air to escape from a Charger and Bile Titan, or reposition to quickly take out an Automaton weakness (like getting behind a Scout Strider).

Helldivers 2: How to use the Jump Pack

The red light means you cannot use the pack. Screenshot by Dot Esports You’re good to jump when the light turns yellow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hold X (PS5) or Spacebar (PC) to use the Jump Pack when it’s active. Call in the Jump Pack at the beginning of a mission with ▼▲▲▼▲. The Jump Pack has infinite uses, but must be charged before every jump. It takes approximately 15 seconds to cool down before you can jump again. Note the red light emitting from the pack after you execute a jump. This means you can’t use it right now. You have to wait until the pack emits a yellow hue, at which point it’s ready to use again.

The Jump Pack has an eight-minute cooldown after calling it in. So, try not to die with it equipped, unless you die somewhere that lets you quickly and easily pick it up again after you Reinforce. The Jump Pack is most effective on Medium difficulties and higher. While it isn’t completely useless on lower difficulties, it isn’t necessary based on the enemy types you meet at these levels.

Don’t leap straight over a bile-spewing enemy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Jump Pack lets you fly upward to safely bypass obstacles like walls and fences, climb atop shipping containers, or simply leap over an enemy charging at you. In most cases, you can leap toward the enemy to get behind them. We don’t recommend this for bile-spewing enemies like the Nursing Spewer, though. Instead, use the Jump Pack in a sideways motion (left or right) to dodge the acid. You can pair the pack with any weapon, including support, but you will have to rely on Supply Packs or exploration to replenish any lost ammunition.

Jump to the left or right to avoid taking damage instead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A very important thing to note is that the Jump Pack overrides a Supply Pack, meaning you cannot carry two packs at the same time. So if you find yourself eating through your ammo supply, the Supply Pack may be a better option than the Jump Pack. But, if you often find yourself in danger (especially as a solo Helldiver), the Jump Pack lets you reposition, gain a height advantage, or find cover without taking damage and wasting bullets in the process.

So, when choosing which Stratagems to bring with you, don’t take up two slots with the packs unless you plan to switch one out based on the mission objective.

