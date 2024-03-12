How to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2

Hunters are an enemy type that any Helldivers 2 player should be well accustomed to, but where can you find them, and what’s the best way to kill Hunters? We have the answer.

This pesky Terminid enemy in Helldivers 2 is a prime source for jump scares and quick deaths upon any unsuspecting player. While not the most challenging enemies to kill, they can derail any mission you embark on.

Once you get to grips with Hunters and know where to find them and how to kill them quickly, they shouldn’t pose too much of a threat. We’ve got all the information you need here.

Where to find Hunters in Helldivers 2

Get ready for a fight. Image via Arrowhead Game Stuidos

Hunters are an enemy type commonly found on any Terminid-occupied planets located on the eastern portion of the map. Unlike stronger enemies like Bile Titans, you encounter Hunters across most difficulty settings.

If you’re targeting Hunters for a Daily Order, you shouldn’t find it too difficult to locate them. They often appear in any Patrol, Bug Nest, and Bug Breaches in any medium-to-high level encounter you dispatch on.

Increasing the difficulty results in a higher chance of more Hunters spawning. Be warned, however, that from Challenging and above difficulty, the Hunters can apply bile to you with their tongue attacks.

How to eliminate Hunters in Helldivers 2

Focus attacks on a Hunter whenever you spot one, as they have extremely high movement speed and attack damage. If ignored, the Hunters can quickly pounce on you and your teammates, which can lead to a swift end of a mission.

Explosives and rapid-fire weapons are efficient at taking out Hunters, with explosives the recommended choice if you encounter groups of them. Any weapon will do, however, if you find yourself in a pinch.

If a Hunter gets too close to you, use a melee attack to knock back and temporarily stun the Hunter, opening the door for you to unleash fire upon them or run to a safe distance.