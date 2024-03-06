How to get and use the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2

With a single but powerful projectile to obliterate nearby foes, the Helldivers 2 Anti-Tank is expendable for good reason. But that doesn’t mean you can’t call another one in immediately after use.

Recommended Videos

Here is how to unlock and use the Expendable Anti-Tank for the Weapons Qualification Personal Order in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the Expendable Anti-Tank in Helldivers 2

Always aim for the head. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can unlock the Expendable Anti-Tank at level three, costing 3,000 Requisitions on the Ship Management. Call in the Expendable Anti-Tank anywhere on the mission map with ▼▼◄▲►. This support weapon has a one-time use, with two Anti-Tanks delivered within a single care package. You cannot replenish this weapon’s projectiles with the Supply Pack or Drop. Instead, wait for the 1:08 cooldown to end to call in two more Anti-Tanks.

You can easily complete any objective and kill a fully armored enemy with the Anti-Tank. The Weapons Qualification Personal Order is also easily accomplishable in just one mission. Let’s dive into how to complete this Personal Order.

Helldivers 2: How to easily get 10 kills with the Expendable Anti-Tank

Aim at multiple enemies at once for a high-impact shot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the Weapons Qualification Personal Order, you must kill 10 enemies. This isn’t specified to enemy type or faction, but we recommend targeting the Terminid for quick and easy kills. The Anti-Tank works best against armored enemies, but it’s worth targeting small groups of low-tiered enemies to get the mission out of the way. Our recommendation is easy or medium difficulty settings.

Head to any Nest and alert the enemies in the area for a Bug Breach. You can also complete the mission objective and head to the Extraction Zone for quick enemy spawns. Enemies continually spawn on specific missions that target their Nests, like the Purge Hatcheries.

Enemies in the Umlaut Sector include Nursing Spewer, Bile Spewer, Hive Guards, and Brood Commanders on medium difficulty and above. You can quickly kill these with an Anti-Tank projectile to the head. Alternatively, call in Bug Breaches and run around until you collect a decent-sized pool of Terminid pests (a minimum of eight enemies). Aim the Anti-Tank just under the feet of enemies like the Scavengers or Hunters, or aim at the body of Warriors to deal impact damage for a guaranteed kill.