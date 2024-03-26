How to get and use the Anti-Personnel Minefield in Helldivers 2

Yes, the MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield may be somewhat underwhelming and possibly one of the worst Stratagems in Helldivers 2. You may even start hating yourself for putting it in your loadout when there are far more viable options than this. But you need it to complete a particular Personal Order.

Here is how to unlock and use the Anti-Personnel Minefield in Helldivers 2.

How to unlock the MD-6 Anti-Personnel Minefield in Helldivers 2

Make sure you don’t place the minefield underneath your feet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anti-Personnel Minefield costs a small fee of 1500 Requisitions and is unlockable at level three via the Ship Management. This Stratagem has unlimited uses and can be called it with ▼◄▲►. While the minefield has infinite uses, it’s no longer effective after every mines activates. At this point, you need to survive for 180 seconds (three minutes) before you can call in another round of mines.

The minefield activates three seconds after throwing down the Stratagem pod. Wherever you throw the pod after inputting the Stratagem code is where the minefield erects and deploys mines. Mines are deployed in a rotational motion, covering a 360 degree radius. Place the minefield in a position that not only covers a lot of ground, but sits in a spot where enemies will flood in and trigger each mine. Equally, you don’t want to place it directly in front of you if you cannot escape your own minefield.

Helldivers 2: How to easily kill 40 enemies with the Anti-Personnel Minefield

Mines can take out Scout Striders due to their limb weakness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Look out for missions called Eradicate Automaton Forces or Eradicate Terminid Swarm to smash this Personal Order out of the park. These are 12- to 15-minute missions that ask you to eradicate a minimum of 200 enemies. As the planet is reduced to a miniscule map, you won’t waste any time looking for Outposts and Nests because the enemies will always come to you.

Alternatively, head to a Rescue Science Teams mission as these send down continual enemy reinforcements. You can find these specific missions on difficulties Medium and above.

The mines are useless against armor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Anti-Personnel Minefield isn’t particular effective against armored enemies. In fact, it’s rather useless. A single mine only deals stun damage to Berserkers and Devastators, and it can’t even kill a Warrior. Because of this, it is best to target the smallest enemies (Scavengers, Hunters, Raiders, and Marauders) and take out any larger enemies using support or your primary weapons.

To add to the pain of completing this Personal Order, the three minute cooldown lasts a long time if you’re focus is purely on completing this order. Therefore, it is best to bring a support weapon (Machine Gun, Stalwart, or Recoilless Rifle), orbital strikes, and barrages to clear swarms while you wait for the minefield cooldown to end. Try to complete any mission objectives and collect Samples on the planet you’re visiting so the cooldown passes quicker.

Farm mine kills on lower-tiered enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Terminid are easier to kill with the Anti-Personnel Minefield. You can easily evade melee attacks with the Jump Pack while placing the minefield, instead of receiving bullet damage from the Automaton. It shouldn’t take you more than two missions to complete this Personal Order. Time to complete really depends on the lower-tiered to fully-armored enemy ratio.

