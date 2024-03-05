How to get and use the Eagle Strafing Run in Helldivers 2

Keep the Terminid population controlled with the Eagle Strafing Run in Helldivers 2. Here is how to unlock and kill 100 enemies with the quick-action Stratagem, the Eagle Strafing Run.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2: How to unlock Eagle Strafing Run

A short but sweet impact against the Terminid. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle Strafing Run is just one of the many orbital weaponry you can unlock in Helldivers 2. Unlocked at level two, costing a small fee of 1,500 Requisitions, the Eagle Strafing Run is an excellent Stratagem to clear out Outposts, Nests, Bot Drops, and Bug Breaches. It can control a populated area, keeping the enemies to a minimum. It’s best used to control the Terminid faction spawns and stop Bug Breaches.

Let’s go over how to complete the Pilot Weapons Training Daily Order, where you must kill 100 enemies with the Eagle Strafing Run.

Helldivers 2 Daily Order: How to complete Pilot Weapons Training

Go to missions where enemies frequently spawn. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We highly recommend completing this mission with the Terminid as your target rather than the Automaton. We recommend Terminid over Automaton for the sheer number of enemies that spawn.

So head onto any Terminid-controlled planet, filtering the difficulty to medium. I prefer the planet Fenrir for this mission due to its good visibility and comfortable terrain. You can increase the enemy spawns further by choosing a harder difficulty, but medium is a good middle-ground of manageable enemy types and frequent Bug Breaches. On medium, you’ll find low-tiered enemies in abundance, often spawning in at Nests and Bug Breaches. We want to target these specifically.

I chose the Purge Hatcheries mission for frequent Bug Breaches and repeat enemy spawns inside the Nest itself. This allowed me to easily complete the Daily Order within a 15-minute timeframe (while playing alone).

Look at my long line of fans. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Eagle Strafing Run has a two-second call-in time, letting you devastate a small section of land filled with enemies. You have three uses. After that, the Strafing Run will rearm, giving you a two-and-a-half minute cooldown to run around the Nest, collecting Terminid enemies to kill later. Treat this like the good old days of Call of Duty: Black Ops, where a line of zombies (in this case, Terminids) follow you until the Eagle Strafing Run is available again.

Be mindful of Hunters lurking around because they can easily overwhelm you when your stamina depletes. Pick these enemies off using your primary weapon. I killed an average of eight enemies per Eagle Strafing Run with the occasional 22 enemy kill on Scavengers. Completing Pilot Weapons Training rewards you with 15 Medals to unlock more Warbond battle pass rewards.