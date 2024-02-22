Helldivers 2: Should you use Unsafe mode on the Railgun?

So you’ve finally done it, Helldiver: You’ve worked your way up to level 20 and handed over your hard-earned Requisition in exchange for the Railgun Support Weapon. The Railgun is one of the better support weapons in Helldivers 2, offering massive damage in exchange for a slower fire rate—but it comes with a caveat no other Support Weapon has.

Namely, the ability to switch between a so-called Safe mode and Unsafe mode while using the Railgun makes it just a little more complicated to use than “point and shoot.” The difference between these two modes may seem minor, but it can quite literally mean the difference between life and death—and one is better than the other in most situations.

What is Unsafe mode in Helldivers 2?

Pew pew… boom? Screenshot by Dot Esports

For the most part, each mode does what it says on the tin. Safe mode limits the total charge of the railgun to below its maximum, reducing the weapon’s potential damage but keeping you, well, safe. Unsafe mode, on the other hand, removes this restriction, meaning the Railgun will explode and kill you instantly when it reaches maximum charge, regardless of your armor rating. This is, to put it lightly, a bit of a tactical tradeoff, with each mode having its pros and cons.

Should you use Unsafe mode on the Railgun in Helldivers 2?

You can find success using Unsafe mode on the Railgun, but it depends on the situation you find yourself in. For the most part, you can just use Safe mode instead.

Essentially, Unsafe mode gives you the potential for shots with higher damage, albeit at the risk of instant death should your charge meter rise too high. Although that may sound like a gamble you’re willing to take, remember that the vast majority of Helldivers 2‘s gameplay is going to throw you into frantic group battles against hundreds of enemies. Keeping an eye on your charge meter is going to fall by the wayside pretty quickly as you focus on just stemming the tide of bugs or bots. A Helldiver shouldn’t face more danger from their own weapon than those of the enemy.

The Unsafe mode can see utility in fighting single, particularly beefy enemies or as a last-ditch effort, but oftentimes just firing the Railgun normally will be enough to take down Automatons or destroy mission-critical infrastructure. Therefore, most of the time you should stick with the Safe Mode, as these edge cases will be few and far between.

Super Earth may demand your life, but losing it to something like a malfunctioning weapon will hardly cement your legacy as a war hero. Stick to using Stratagems and try not to blow yourself up needlessly.