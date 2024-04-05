Helldivers 2 Malevelon Creek cape has further fueled the community divide

Malevelon Creek is liberated at last and with sweet liberty came a free cape. But with the ongoing feud between members of the Helldivers 2 community, is it even worth it to sport this cape in your next mission?

Recommended Videos

The Creeker-Bugdiver discourse has risen since the fall of Ubanea and the failure of Phase II’s Operation Swift Disassembly. The Fallen Hero’s Vengeance arrived shortly after the liberation of Malevelon Creek. Claims of being kicked while wearing this cape (without proof) quickly backfired as the community continued to not only blame Creekers, but also develop frustration at “the idea that someone might be mad” about the cape.

It’s a free cape, what’s the fuss all about? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Fallen Hero’s Vengeance was created in remembrance of those who fell at Malevelon Creek. “Remember the Creek” has continued to spread hope amongst the Creekers and hate amongst the group of Helldivers, tired of Malevelon Creek memes. This caused a divide that only exists within the Helldivers subreddit. With every post came the OP’s identification mark, stating which group they stood with. What was obvious was the sheer lack of Creekers in these posts.

Jokes flooded in and it was light-hearted at first, a good dig at Creekers incapable of liberating Malevelon Creek within a month of playing on it religiously. Creekers continued to visit the Helldivers 2‘s Space Vietnam, all while the Major Order enthusiasts continued to do what the main objective tells them. Jokes quickly turned into complaints as these groups were blamed for doing “absolutely nothing useful since release.”

But for some, the choice to continually visit the Creek over other planets had reasons much more sentimental than others. The Creeker community showed a more supportive system than those who continue to rant about their fellow Helldivers. For most, the free cape isn’t a symbolic statement to our fallen Helldivers, but “emergent storytelling” created and strengthened by the community…or it’s just a cool looking cape.

For new players to Helldivers 2, visiting the Helldivers subreddit may be rather surprising as you’re expecting a strong community-based game. Play the game how you want, wear the cape if you want, and hopefully the supply lines will be visible soon. Then we can finally stop visiting Reddit to figure out how to access a Major Order planet.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more