Helldivers 2 will make supply lines ‘more clear’ after failed Major Order frustrated fans

In the wake of a failed Major Order in Helldivers 2, creative director Johan Pilestedt has said there are discussions to make supply lines, an important but invisible mechanic, “more clear” for players.

Recently, the Helldivers 2 community was dealt a massive blow by failing to liberate the planet Ubanea. While some placed the blame on players that simply didn’t contribute and were preoccupied with other planets, others think the fault lies with developer Arrowhead Game Studios, since it didn’t meaningfully communicate the importance of supply lines.

The lines are there; you just can’t see them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you didn’t even known supply lines were a thing in Helldivers 2 until now, we wouldn’t blame you. The game doesn’t really convey much information about them. Some fans understandably want things changed, with the Helldivers Alerts fan account on X (formerly Twitter) even making its own concept for how supply lines can be displayed as arrows on the Galactic War map. It turns out Arrowhead had a very similar idea during development but, according to Pilestedt, it was cut because things “got way too cluttered.”

Fortunately, it sounds like Pilestedt and the team have recognized players’ problems with supply lines, and are “talking about making this more clear internally at the studio.” Whether this means Arrowhead will reintegrate its original idea or do something else is anyone’s guess. Pilestedt also hasn’t indicated when such an update will arrive, no doubt because it’s far too early to tell when it’ll be ready, and the team is busy with other aspects of Helldivers 2. Arrowhead did recently drop a new patch that adjusted certain weapons and missions as well as fixing some bugs, though unfortunately not the crash-inducing snowballs.

So far, it seems Helldivers 2 players are receptive to the idea of being able to see supply lines. X user FL1NTZ outright welcomes it, calling it “a great addition,” while both TheColeBrew and Certefied Loner Boi suggested implementing a toggle so you can turn supply lines on and off.

