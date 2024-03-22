Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Supply Lines, explained

How can you make sense of something you cannot see?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 10:50 am
Hellpod descending past planets with other Hellpods in the background in Helldivers 2
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you figure out the unspoken rules of the invisible Supply Lines, you may stand a chance at succeeding in the Helldivers 2 Galactic War. There is a lot to keep track of in Helldivers 2, from the movements of your opposition to the available planets for liberation.

Recommended Videos

The recent Major Orders have been serious head-scratchers for those trying to liberate the target planets. To make sense of how the Galactic War works, here is everything you need to know about Supply Lines in Helldivers 2.

What are Supply Lines in Helldivers 2?

Draco Sector planets in Helldivers 2
How do we access zero percent planets? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You may have noticed the last few Major Orders centered around liberating specific planets. The first looked at defending Angel’s Venture and Heeth. These were two planets we originally liberated back in Helldivers 2‘s launch week, Feb. 8. The liberation of these planets meant that the sector initially closed and later reopened once that specific Major Order came around. A later order looked at liberating Fori Prime and Zagon Prime. These were planets part of newer Terminid-controlled sectors, Mirin and Draco.

Following the same format, you will have noticed that Fori and Zagon Prime were shut down upon Major Order arrival. They appeared gray in design, with a zero percent liberation status. Selecting these planets would do nothing as they worked the exact same as all planets in inaccessible sectors. So, what are you meant to do in these situations?

How do Supply Lines work in Helldivers 2?

Closed Vandalon IV in Helldivers 2
When a planet suddenly closes, the liberation progress decreases. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to bypass a grayed-out planet is to visit the nearest planet to it. In the case of liberating Fori Prime, Helldivers flooded Estanu inside Draco Sector, liberated it, and opened Fori Prime after successfully liberating the nearest planet in the same sector. A new planet cannot open without successfully liberating another nearby.

As explained in the Helldivers subreddit, OP ghoxen shows that the Helldivers 2 Supply Lines has four main features:

  1. Determines which planets are available to liberate: Planets linked to one another can open once one has been fully liberated or has an ongoing Defend Campaign.
  2. Dictates which planets hold Defend Campaigns: Defend Campaigns can start at planets directly linked to another faction-controlled planet.
  3. Liberation Campaigns disable access to nearby planets: Focus is put on the planet with the ongoing Liberation Campaign, rather than allowing Helldivers to visit anywhere they please.
  4. Losing Defend Campaigns closes nearby planets: If Helldivers fail to defend a planet within the allotted time, previously open planets within the same sector will now lock until a Liberation Campaign activates.
Fori Prime in Helldivers 2
How do we open new planets? Screenshot by Dot Esports

While it is not shown in-game, the Supply Lines connect each planet within a sector to one another. It can explain why sectors such as Orion continuously reopen and why factions attack specific planets for each Major Order.

You can see Supply Lines in action by paying close attention to what planets are open and where. Previous Defend Campaigns over at Trigon Sector forced the closure of Vandalon IV (a planet that was nowhere near liberation when it was initially accessible). Now, Vandalon sits at zero percent and remains closed off to all Helldivers. Its liberation progress is drained, where access will likely open once Ustotu is either fully liberated, or a Defend Campaign activates within the sector.

Ubanea liberation bar in Helldivers 2
Can Liberation Campaigns randomly start? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Galactic War events are by no means randomized. The game masters at Arrowhead are specifically choosing what happens next, likely based on the liberation progression in each sector. But you can then ask the question: How did Oshaune open when Hellmire wasn’t liberated? Because we didn’t stay on top of liberating Mirin and Draco Sectors, the Major Order failed by the time it started. Helldivers couldn’t liberate Estanu and Hellmire in time to unlock the nearest planet that would then unlock access to Fori and Zagon Prime.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs advise players to avoid electric items causing crashes until next patch
A Helldiver fires a rifle towards a crowd of enemies around a lightning tower in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs advise players to avoid electric items causing crashes until next patch
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players rebuke toxicity against Democracy as game performance issues continue
A trio of jet planes fly over a Helldiver in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players rebuke toxicity against Democracy as game performance issues continue
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Super Destroyer in outer space for Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Galactic War progress and planet status
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 devs advise players to avoid electric items causing crashes until next patch
A Helldiver fires a rifle towards a crowd of enemies around a lightning tower in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 devs advise players to avoid electric items causing crashes until next patch
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 players rebuke toxicity against Democracy as game performance issues continue
A trio of jet planes fly over a Helldiver in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 players rebuke toxicity against Democracy as game performance issues continue
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Mar 21, 2024
Author
Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."