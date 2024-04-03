How to get the Malevelon Creek Memorial Day Cape in Helldivers 2

For a limited time, Helldivers 2 is celebrating the effort the community has put into capturing Malevelon Creek while battling against the Automatons. As such, all players have the chance to acquire the Malevelon Creek Memorial Day Cape and add it to their armory.

The cape does not provide any bonuses or special effects. Similar to the other capes, it is purely a cosmetic feature to add to your Helldivers 2 character, but you won’t be able to get it forever. The cape is available for a brief time, and you can grab it now if you choose to stand alongside those who gave everything to take Malevelon Creek.

Where to get the Malevelon Creek Memorial Day cape in Helldivers 2

The cape is immediately available in your armory collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The cape you receive for the Malevelon Creek Memorial Day differs from its proper name. Instead, it’s called Fallen Hero’s Vengeance, with a beige bottom half, a dark brown top half, and an orange Helldiver symbol at the center. You should get it for free by logging into Helldivers 2 from April 3 to April 10, although the developer did not share the exact dates for how long it will be available. Instead, they said that it’s only available for a week.

Like the other capes in Helldivers 2, the Fallen Hero’s Vengeance cape does not offer any unique buffs, increased armor rating, speed, or stamina regeneration. It only has a unique description text. “Our heroic fallen live on in this cape, guiding its bearer’s aim to the heart of those who killed them,” the description reads.

All you must do is log into Helldivers 2 on your preferred account to receive the cape. It automatically goes into your armory under the capes tab, and you can place it on your character before you embark on a mission.

Malevelon Creek has become a place of infamy among the Helldvers 2 community. Early on, many players were focused on attempting to fight back against the Automatons to hold this location, but lost it when the game was initially released. Now, as Super Earth orders us to hold Malevelon Creek, the Helldivers 2 community was finally able to take it back on April 1. If it is up to the community, it all comes down to whether we can hold the Automatons back as they attempt to surge forward and push us out of their sector.

I’m looking forward to seeing if the Helldivers 2 developer continues to add iconic capes and armor to remember community-inspired events. It’s an exciting way to show their appreciation to the community, especially during a never-ending war against the Automatons and Terminids.

