Does Helldivers 2 have bots?

Sometimes you have to rely on bot teammates to aid you in a fight when the real ones aren’t online to join your Helldivers 2 cause. Here is everything we know about bots in Helldivers 2.

Are there bots or AI teammates in Helldivers 2?

Me, dreaming about other Helldivers to play with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately there are no bots or artificial intelligent teammates in Helldivers 2. This means solo players will experience a more punishing Helldivers career than those entering the operation or mission with teammates. While you have multiple opportunities to redeploy if you’re killed in action, you’re limited to the amount of money you have at your disposal.

Helldivers 2 is intended to be played with four players, each having their own Stratagem equipped in their arsenal, with strategies in place to take down every alien horde. Without a split screen feature in Helldivers 2, those rocking up to the battlefield solo will have a tougher time completing missions. It may be best to stick to easier difficulty settings, unlock Stratagems as quickly as possible, and avoid missions that overwhelm you with powerful armored enemies or swarms.

Without bots and teammate to help, swarms easily overwhelm Helldivers during mission exfils. Every extraction takes over a minute for the airship to land, putting yourself at risk from being surrounded. Resources including ammunition are limited at this point and you cannot leave the extraction point or the timer will reset. Make sure to stock up on ammo, reload only when your mag is running dry, and refer to the mini-map for any incoming threats.