Category:
Helldivers 2

Does Helldivers 2 have bots?

Where my bots at?
Image of Hadley Vincent
Hadley Vincent
|
Published: Feb 8, 2024 01:21 pm
Helldivers putting flag in alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes you have to rely on bot teammates to aid you in a fight when the real ones aren’t online to join your Helldivers 2 cause. Here is everything we know about bots in Helldivers 2.

Recommended Videos

Are there bots or AI teammates in Helldivers 2?

Helldiver looking up at passing jets with their reflection showing in the soldier's helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Me, dreaming about other Helldivers to play with. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately there are no bots or artificial intelligent teammates in Helldivers 2. This means solo players will experience a more punishing Helldivers career than those entering the operation or mission with teammates. While you have multiple opportunities to redeploy if you’re killed in action, you’re limited to the amount of money you have at your disposal.

Helldivers 2 is intended to be played with four players, each having their own Stratagem equipped in their arsenal, with strategies in place to take down every alien horde. Without a split screen feature in Helldivers 2, those rocking up to the battlefield solo will have a tougher time completing missions. It may be best to stick to easier difficulty settings, unlock Stratagems as quickly as possible, and avoid missions that overwhelm you with powerful armored enemies or swarms.

Without bots and teammate to help, swarms easily overwhelm Helldivers during mission exfils. Every extraction takes over a minute for the airship to land, putting yourself at risk from being surrounded. Resources including ammunition are limited at this point and you cannot leave the extraction point or the timer will reset. Make sure to stock up on ammo, reload only when your mag is running dry, and refer to the mini-map for any incoming threats.

related content
Read Article Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
A Helldivers character walks forward into a yellow mist on a rocky planet.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?
helldivers 2 user running at enemies
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
A player in Helldivers 2 in a dropship.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
A screenshot of a PSA shown at the start of Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Cross-save and cross-progression in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
A Helldivers character walks forward into a yellow mist on a rocky planet.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Can you change your camera angle in Helldivers 2?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?
helldivers 2 user running at enemies
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Is Helldivers 2 on Xbox?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 8, 2024
Read Article How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
A player in Helldivers 2 in a dropship.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get around ‘Failed to join lobby’ error in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
A screenshot of a PSA shown at the start of Helldivers 2.
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 servers down because ‘someone tripped on the network cable’
Josh Challies Josh Challies Feb 8, 2024
Read Article Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Cross-save and cross-progression in Helldivers 2
Category:
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?
Zack Palm Zack Palm Feb 8, 2024

Author

Hadley Vincent
A Psychology graduate trying to find the meaning of life through gaming. An enthusiast of indie horror and anime where you'll often find them obsessing over a great narrative and even better twists that M. Night would be jealous of. Their shocking twist? "The Last of Us II is a masterpiece."