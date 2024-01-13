Does Helldivers 2 have co-op multiplayer?

In Helldivers 2, you can fight dystopian mechas with your friends, and communication is key—especially when friendly fire is involved.

Helldivers 2 is on the horizon, and co-op gameplay has been at the forefront of every gameplay trailer. Many fans are wondering just how many players can join a lobby. So, to answer your questions, here’s everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: Is there co-op multiplayer?

Who can join you in the fight? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Arrowhead Game Studios

Helldivers 2 has co-op multiplayer, and allows you to play with a total of three other players in a four-player lobby. PC and PS5 users will be able to join each others’ lobbies, but will still be limited to a four-player setting. This doesn’t mean that you cannot play as a duo or trio, however.

Helldivers 2 features several classes with different defenses, strengths, and weaknesses. Having four players take on each mission allows you to strategize depending on the foes you’re facing. Each mission’s setting and enemies dictate what equipment, armor, and Stratagems you should use during the battle. Delegating specific roles to your team members will increase your chances of completing the mission and surviving with at least one character.

Does Helldivers 2 have couch co-op?

It appears couch co-op isn’t available in Helldivers 2. That said, no official confirmation has been given by developer Arrowhead Game Studios. There aren’t many third-person couch co-op games, and many new releases focus on online multiplayer with crossplay and cross-platform rather than implementing couch co-op.

The original Helldivers did offer both offline and online co-op, though. As long as you had PlayStation Plus, players could simultaneously co-op with friends on the couch as well as friends online. It’s worth noting that because Helldivers 2 will be cross-platform, it’s also unlikely that split-screen will be an option for PC users. We can neither confirm nor deny whether split-screen will be available for the PS5, but it’s unlikely.

We’ll update article as soon as Arrowhead releases any official information.