How many players can play Helldivers 2?

Being a multiplayer experience, Helldivers 2’s imminent release has got many players wondering about the number of mates they can team up with for a match against intergalactic enemies. If you have the same question, here’s the answer you’re looking for.

Developer Arrowhead Game Studios has confirmed that Helldivers 2 will not just come with multiplayer support, but it will also support crossplay across supported platforms. Now that one of the biggest doubts has been cleared, naturally, players are looking for details regarding the maximum multiplayer party size the game will support upon launch. Of course, the more friends you can play with, the merrier, right? Well, here’s the maximum number of players you can play with in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2’s multiplayer party size: How many players can play?

See that? It’s way easier to tackle with friends. Image via Arrowhead Studios

According to its Steam page, upon its launch on Feb. 8, Helldivers 2 will support teams of up to four Helldivers, so you can invite up to three friends to join your party in the game. The whole experience is built around co-op, so the more friends you have, the easier it will be to complete missions and strategize against those scary aliens. With crossplay support, you can also invite friends from a different platform: PC gamers can join gamers on PS5.

While Helldivers 2 has been confirmed to support online co-op, there has been no mention of local co-op features. The idea of enjoying it on a game night with friends and family is exciting, but based on the information we have so far, the game will likely not have couch co-op, so you and your friends will need separate devices to team up and play matches. It

Helldivers 2 will officially support up to four players in a multiplayer party, but many of you might be wondering if we could bypass the restriction using a mod. Well, considering the original Helldivers game didn’t support mods of any sort, Helldivers 2 is unlikely to have mod support either. So, you have to make do with four-player parties.

Can you play Helldivers 2 solo?

For the lone wolves among us, yes, you can play Helldivers 2 solo. That said, it’s focused on co-op, so don’t expect any single-player campaign or special modes. Whether you’re playing solo or with friends, you’ll need a PS Plus subscription for online play. From what we know so far, Helldivers 2 doesn’t feature an offline mode.