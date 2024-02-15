Helldivers 2 is sticking to PvE to avoid toxicity: ‘If you want PvP play Tarkov’

Helldivers 2 has become a smash hit, and while fans should be excited about what’s to come, the developers have made it clear that players shouldn’t expect a PvP mode any time soon.

Recommended Videos

In an exchange with users on Twitter/X, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt tried to downplay a comparison to Call of Duty, which was in response to a post that showed Helldivers 2 currently boasting a superior player count on Steam than the FPS juggernaut. Pilestedt attempted to veer users away from considering the game a “CoD killer” and instead promised to “build Helldivers 2 into a long lasting and successful game and a beloved IP,” but not overnight.

Dive together, die together. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When another X user suggested adding a PvP mode to “steal more” CoD players and provide something that would keep “hardcore” players engaged, Pilestedt said the team at Arrowhead wants to steer clear of the toxicity that can come with PvP play.

“We’ll ‘never’ add a PvP-mode,” he wrote. “This is to reduce toxic elements from the community. We want an environment that’s supportive, fun and where we all are fighting on the same side! We don’t want the toxicity that naturally comes with [PvP]. We make games for people that just want to have a challenging time with friends but in a PvE setting. If you want PvP I recommend Tarkov.”

The game’s design suggests it was built with solely a PvE approach in mind, with the drop-in/drop-out style of the missions, to the Galactic War screen that tracks all the progress made toward liberation by the collective player base. That’s not to say there aren’t a few bad eggs out there; there have been a few times where I’ve gotten teamkilled instantly after a drop, or exploded by a negligent Stratagem beacon toss.

It’s worth noting that Pilestedt also put never in quotes, implying that perhaps it’s not a definite never. Maybe things will be different years from now, but until that point where a PvP mode in Helldivers 2 is viable, it’s just us against the bugs.