How to fix Defrosting Helldivers error in Helldivers 2

As Helldivers 2 continues to see success, more players want to jump into the game and try it. But this means there could be more players on the servers and additional errors could occur, such as the Defrosting Helldivers error that prevents you from getting into the game.

You might encounter this error when attempting to jump into the game for the first time. I know I’ve had this error multiple times when attempting to join on a friend, and it can be pretty frustrating to deal with it, especially when I want to join a squad already playing.

Whenever you encounter this error, there are few things you can expect and a handful of workarounds that have worked for others. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix the Defrosting Helldivers error in Helldivers 2.

What to do about fixing Defrosting Helldivers error in Helldivers 2

The Defrosting Helldivers error prevents you from joining the game. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

One of the best ways to tackle this error is to stop trying to enter another Helldivers 2 game or to try to load into your ship and restart the game. You want to shut the application down, wait a few minutes, and then load it again. More often than not, this should be a way to get around this error, making it easier to get into Helldivers 2.

This may not fix the Defrosting Helldiver error, though. You may need to try several times before the stars align and you can make your way onto the Helldivers 2 servers. There have been multiple problems following the game’s launch, with the servers being at capacity, preventing thousands from joining the game. Another good way to try getting into the game might be directly joining a friend from your friends list or having them send you an invite to join their team.

The Defrosting Helldiver error involves connecting to the Helldivers 2 servers. I recommend double-checking the server status page or seeing if other players are also encountering problems on the Helldivers 2 Discord channel or the Reddit page. These are two great resources to learn if other players are encountering similar issues. The Discord page is especially good because the development team behind Helldivers 2 regularly posts updates to the game’s community, notifying everyone about any immediate plans to pause the servers and if any patches go out.

If the Defrosting Helldiver error persists, keep trying and know that the Helldivers 2 development team is working hard to correct these issues. The team has been working around the clock since the game launched to address these problems, and they only continue to pile up following the game’s popularity. You might have to be patient when encountering the Defrosting Helldiver error, but it all comes down to the servers cooperating with you.