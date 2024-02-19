There’s nothing worse than discovering Helldivers 2, the next best online-multiplayer game, and being unable to play due to server issues. If you need assistance in bypassing the long queues, here’s how to fix Helldivers 2 error code 10002038.

Helldivers 2: Error 10002038 “Server at capacity” solutions

Server at capacity again? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 has suffered from its fair share of errors since its release on Feb. 8. From black screens on launch, to the continual defrosting Helldiver status, it’s safe to say this game is fighting against itself at the moment. One of these ongoing issues is “error 10002038.” This error stops you from entering your Super Destroyer. Error 10002038 holds you in the main menu screen until the servers cycle out players, making space for you to join.

The 10002038 error is the direct result of a full server capacity. Arrowhead have since capped their concurrent players to 450,000 players but this error continues to plague Helldivers just trying to hit their Personal Orders. While I’ve only experienced this error once, there seems to be a pattern in its occurrence. Let’s get into how to our solutions against the formidable error 10002038.

Check server status

The first thing you should do is check Helldivers 2‘s server status. This will tell you if this error is connected to the player count at that current moment or ongoing maintenance. You can either check the official Helldivers X account (formerly Twitter) or check Helldiver 2‘s official Discord server for frequent server updates.

Turn off crossplay

The next thing you can try to do is disable crossplay. This error code seems to be effecting PC users the most. Therefore, switching to join other Helldivers solely on your platform may help fix server issues. Go to the Helldivers 2‘s Options menu and select “Gameplay.” Head over to crossplay and turn it off. We understand this may not be possible if you’re currently facing error 10002038.

Another method to bypass the waiting times against this error have been discovered, although this isn’t a guaranteed solution either. You can try to join your friend via Steam or PlayStation by accepting their invite before you launch Helldivers 2. This has the chance of working with crossplay enabled, but we strongly recommend it for those playing on the same platform.

Play Helldivers 2 in off-peak hours

Not as off-peak as this though. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Like with all online-multiplayer games, Helldivers 2 has spikes in player count throughout the day. I personally have noticed this error only when launching the game after 6pm GMT or 12pm CT. To counter this, I typically play Helldivers 2 between the hours 9am to 5pm GMT or 4am to 12pm CT. The playerbase is guaranteed to be lower at off-peak hours, but this solution won’t work if everyone tries to play the game at the same time.

Alternatively you can exit the game, wait 10 to 30 minutes, and launch Helldivers 2 in hopes the server isn’t at full capacity.

Restart Helldivers 2

This may be a controversial pick due to error code forcing you into a queue with other Helldivers but hear me out. As error 10002038 is linked directly to full server capacity, a simple restart can refresh the entire system, possibly letting you skip the line altogether. Waiting out the queue is a valid option as I only had to wait 10 minutes before getting into Helldivers 2 but waiting times vary from person to person.

Restart your Wi-Fi router

Although error 10002038 is a server problem on Helldivers 2‘s end, it doesn’t hurt to exit the game and restart your router. Here is a quick step-by-step to restart your Wi-Fi.

Unplug your router and modem at the power outlet. Wait at least 30 seconds. Plug in your router and modem. Wait a further minute until the Wi-Fi light turns green. Reconnect to your Wi-Fi on your PC or PS5. Finally, launch Helldivers 2.

You can also plug in an ethernet cable to create a stronger connection, or refresh your Wi-Fi by:

Find a bobby pin, hair pin, or paper clip and insert into Reset on the back of the router. Push and hold the pin or clip in place for 15 to 30 seconds. You will see the lights on the router switch off and then on again once the system has fully reset. Remove the pin or clip and wait until the Wi-Fi light turns green. Then launch Helldivers 2.

Please note, we cannot guarantee these solutions will fix this error code since its directly tied to Helldivers 2‘s servers being at full capacity. Remember to keep a watchful eye on Helldivers 2‘s server status for any ongoing issues. Further patches will likely come in the future to fix the server capacity problems. For now, though, have patience my fellow Helldiver.