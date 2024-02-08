Does Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?

Helldivers 2 is available for PlayStation and PC via steam, and players everywhere are diving in. Many fans are wondering whether Helldivers 2 has cross-save and cross-progression for owners of both platforms, and we have the answer.

Recommended Videos

Not every developer makes cross-platform saves possible, as there are several technical hurdles that make it a substantial challenge. But, with the PlayStation and Steam versions launching at the same time, there’s a bit more hope. Here’s everything you need to know about whether Helldivers 2 has cross-save and cross-progression.

Will Helldivers 2 have cross-save and cross-progression?

Taking down alien trash alongside your trusty squad. Image via Arrowhead Game Studio

At the time of writing, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios hasn’t shared any concrete details regarding cross-saves or cross-progression. These features weren’t made available at launch, which means if you were to swap accounts from PlayStation to Steam, you’d be starting over.

If you’d rather keep your progress, it’s better to stick with one or the other. You’ll work hard unlocking the tools and gear you need to protect Super Earth against destructive bug invasions, and it would be a shame to lose your progress. This is especially important if you spent any money on Helldivers 2 microtransactions. But, if you’re worried about missing out on playing with friends on a different platform, Arrowhead Game Studios has you covered with cross-play.

Does Helldivers 2 have cross-play?

Helldivers 2 has cross-play. Regardless of what console or platform you’re using to play the game, everyone can play together, making it easy for you to jump into a squad with your friends to take out alien trash. You can play with any players on any platform, as long as they own Helldivers 2 and want to team up to defend Super Earth. This probably explains Helldivers 2’s server issues that were caused by so many people logging in at launch.

Given Helldivers 2 is on multiple platforms, it makes sense Arrowhead Game Studios went out of its way to make cross-play possible. With Helldivers 2’s heavy focus on cooperation, you can jump in with anyone whenever you’re ready to play. Select whichever platform works best for you, but remember there’s no cross-progression, so if you want to change platform, you’ll be starting over from the beginning.