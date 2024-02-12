Category:
Helldivers 2

Does Helldivers 2 have Mechs?

Mech-ing us wait.
Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 12, 2024 05:02 am
Giant alien bug in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Helldivers 2 provides plenty of firepower to assist you in the fight to prepare Super Earth, and we’ve got the full details regarding Mechs in the game.

A sequel to the original title released a decade ago, Helldivers 2 has attracted a huge audience since releasing on Feb. 8 and has remained strong despite a flurry of server issues that have severely impacted players.

If you’ve been looking for Mechs in Helldivers 2, you might have experienced some confusion, but we’re here to clear that up.

Are there Mechs in Helldivers 2?

A tease for Mechs in Helldivers 2 screenshotted from a trailer.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via PlayStation on Youtube

There are no Mechs in Helldivers 2 at launch, but the feature is set to be introduced in a future update.

The original Helldivers game featured three different Mechs that could be called in using Stratagems, providing a huge increase in firepower. But these Exosuits have not been included in the launch of Helldivers 2.

Mechs are coming to Helldivers 2, though, with it already teased they will be added in a future update as part of the commitment to provide regular new additions to Helldivers 2.

When will Mechs be added to Helldivers 2?

No specific date has been set for the introduction of Mechs in Helldivers 2, but players have been told to expect them to land “soon after launch.”

A new trailer for Helldivers 2 was showcased in PlayStation’s State of Play in January that teased the arrival of the EXO-44 Walker Exosuit, a popular Stratagem from the first Helldivers title.

Developer Arrowhead Games could provide a more precise release date for Mechs in Helldivers 2 as part of the upcoming roadmap for the title, which is in the works. But no precise window for the reveal of the Helldivers 2 roadmap has been shared.

Josh Challies
Staff Writer.