There’s nothing quite like a gaming industry presentation to tease what’s coming up next in the world of video games. For PlayStation gamers, nothing’s better than a State of Play.

The first State of Play in 2024 took place on the last day of January, and the 45-minute video featured more than 15 games that are coming out this year and beyond, including Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, and several other highly anticipated titles.

Here’s everything that PlayStation had to share for January 2024’s State of Play.

PS5 State of Play: All games shown on Jan. 31

Helldivers 2 trailer

A new trailer for the upcoming Helldivers 2 title showed off some upcoming content for the game releasing on PS5 and PC on Feb. 8.

Stellar Blade trailer and release date

This was a developer deep dive into the action hack-and-slash title and its main character Eve fighting in a post-apocalyptic world, including gameplay, environments, and some story elements. The trailer ended with a confirmation of the Stellar Blade’s release date, which is coming up on April 26, 2024.

Sonic X Shadow Generations reveal

The 2011 title Sonic Generations is back and bigger in a remaster of sorts, featuring all new content with Shadow the Hedgehog as a playable character. Sonic X Shadow Generations is set to come out later this year in autumn 2024.

Zenless Zone Zero coming to PS5

Genshin Impact developer Hoyoverse confirmed its new title, Zenless Zone Zero, is coming to PlayStation and is currently in development.

Foamstars trailer

An upcoming PlayStation Plus title featuring foamy combat, Foamstars, was shown ahead of its release next week on Feb. 6.

Dave the Diver coming to PS5 with Godzilla

One of 2023’s most surprising hits is coming to the PlayStation 5 in May. And Godzilla is coming with Dave the Diver.

V Rising comes to PS5

The survival vampire game that was a hit on Steam, V Rising is coming to the PS5 console in 2024.

Silent Hill: The Short Message reveal and shadow-drop

A new first-person Silent Hill game, Silent Hill: The Short Message, is coming to PS5. And the entire game is out today and is entirely free to play.

Silent Hill 2 Remake combat reveal trailer

The classic survival horror title has been remade, featuring an over-the-shoulder perspective a la the Resident Evil remakes and some headbanging music. And Pyramid Head is teased right at the very end.

Judas trailer

From the makers of BioShock, a new first-person action game called Judas is on the way. And it certainly looks a hell of a lot like BioShock in several ways, including the weaponry, bots, and ability to wield the elements with your hands, so no one is complaining.

Metro Awakening reveal

The Metro series is coming to VR in 2024.

Legendary Tales trailer

The VR showing continued with another first-person title in a medieval setting, Legendary Tales. The player character fought against skeletons and other creatures with melee weapons, magic, a bow, and more. It’s coming out next week on Feb. 8.

Dragon’s Dogma II trailer

The anticipated sequel from Capcom is finally, nearly here. Dragon’s Dogma II is set to release on March 22.

Rise of the Ronin gameplay video

Team Ninja’s PS5-exclusive Rise of the Ronin got a developer deep dive, showing off gameplay of 19th-century action combat. It’s releasing in less than two months for PS5 on March 22.

Until Dawn remaster reveal

Until Dawn is coming to PS5 and PC later this year, remastered.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer

Babies, and black goo, and weirdness, and a talking puppet? Oh my. Kojima is back with the sequel to Death Stranding, and the trailer is as odd and nonsensical as you would imagine. Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, and other returning actors are back in their roles once more as the adventure leaves America and heads to Mexico, where Sam Porter Bridges is looking to connect another network. It’s coming in 2025.

Kojima Productions new “action espionage” IP

Hideo Kojima appeared and closed out the show to reveal he is working with Sony to make a new action espionage “interactive game” that’s an all-new IP, and seemingly a spiritual successor to the Metal Gear franchise where he hopes to “transcends the barriers between film and video games.”

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth State of Play next week

Feb. 6 will host a new State of Play dedicated to “an extensive look” at FF7 Rebirth.