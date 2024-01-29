How to watch January 2024 PlayStation State of Play

The start of a new year means upcoming anticipated game releases are right around the corner, and PlayStation is jumping to the front of the line to show players exactly what they can expect in 2024.

Recommended Videos

A new State of Play broadcast is set to take place on Jan. 31 at 4pm CT, with PlayStation noting that it will be over 40 minutes long regarding content coming to PlayStation 5 and PPS VR2—as well as some guest appearances. While multiple announcements and updates are expected, both Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin are being highlighted with deep looks, likely taking up a significant chunk of the broadcast.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth launches next month. Image via Square Enix

Outside of these two titles, no other games have been specifically revealed to be appearing in the State of Play, though with the imminent releases of games like Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and Persona 3 Reload, there is much that can be discussed within this time frame—on top of always-unexpected surprises. Games that have already been released, such as Tekken 8 and Elden Ring, could also pop up with new updates or DLC announced to keep players coming back to these acclaimed titles.

Where will the January 2024 PlayStation State of Play be streamed?

As with previous State of Play broadcasts, this iteration will be available for fans to watch on the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. Fans will also be able to catch up on the latest news regarding upcoming releases via PlayStation’s TikTok account, which is likely to appear in the “for you pages” of those who regularly interact with video game-related content on the platform.

The entirety of the State of Play is expected to be uploaded to the YouTube channel after it concludes, with the trailers for all of the announcements also being uploaded separately. It will also remain viewable within the Twitch channel’s archives, accessible by clicking on PlayStation’s recent broadcasts.