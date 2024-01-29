Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League bug has players instantly beating the story at launch

A launch bug for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has seen players instantly complete the game, leading to the servers being taken down for emergency maintenance.

Recommended Videos

Rocksteady’s latest title releases in Early Access on Jan. 30 ahead of full release on Feb. 2, but Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League already faces an uphill battle with a lukewarm reception, and a significant launch bug has caused fresh concern.

Superman’s rage isn’t the only issue. Image via Rocksteady Studios

After the game started to roll out in early access in New Zealand at midnight local time on Jan. 30, which also meant players could play early by using the New Zealand trick on Xbox, a major bug was identified that showed players had full game completion upon loading into the title for the first time.

Developer Rocksteady quickly issued an update on X (previously Twitter) and Discord, announcing that the servers are being taken down for maintenance and players should “expect this to take several hours,” with further updates to follow.

As Suicide Squad requires constant connection to the servers, the maintenance renders the game unplayable, and as each hour passes, the game will become available to more and more people worldwide—so Rocksteady will be desperate for the downtime to be as minimal as possible.

Suicide Squad‘s online-only status has been a topic of controversy ever since the approach was announced, with it being a far cry from the Batman Arkham series Rocksteady is famous for and a considerable surprise as the two series share the same universe. While not available at launch, Rocksteady has confirmed story mode would be available offline in a future update.

Rocksteady has desperately been trying to get fans back onside, announcing each season in the game will be free to enjoy and will introduce new playable characters, the first of which is The Joker, and content in the Battle Pass is not time-limited and only includes cosmetics.