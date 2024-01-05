How to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Early Access

The long wait for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been extended by several delays, but if you can’t wait for the full release, it’s possible to get early access to the title.

Rocksteady’s focus on the band of DC misfits is set in the same universe as the Arkham trilogy, with the late Kevin Conroy giving his last performance as the voice of Batman, and there’s a lot of intrigue around what Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has to offer.

If you feel you’ve already waited far too long to dive into the action, the good news is that early access is easily obtained, though it comes with a price.

How to get Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Early Access

No time to rest. Image via Rocksteady

The only way to get early access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is to purchase the Deluxe Edition of the game, which lets you play the full game a full 72 hours early from Jan. 30th, 2024. Without the Deluxe Edition, you’ll have to wait for the full release on Feb. 2nd, 2024.

It comes at a heavy price, however, as the Deluxe Edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is priced at $99.99, although the 72 hours of early access aren’t the only bonus you can get your hands on.

Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will also receive three Black Mask Notorious Weapons, Squad Golds Weapon Dolls, a Battle Pass Token, and No Shade Color Swatches, along with the standard pre-order bonuses of Classic Outfits and Rogue Outfits, if you’re a PlayStation 5 user.

Whether that is worth the high price is down to you, though you may be swayed by the Battle Pass and what is included. So far, we’ve yet to see any details of the bonuses that can be earned in the Battle Pass, but we can expect details closer to launch.