Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League countdown: Exact start time and release date

The long wait for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is almost over, and fans are counting down the days until Rocksteady’s title is in their hands.

Set in the same universe as the Arkham trilogy, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts DC’s band of misfits in a juggernaut battle against the heroes of the universe and puts you in control of four playable members of the squad—with more to be released post-launch.

Positive feedback from recent playtests has ignited excitement for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and if you’re looking for a precise countdown to launch, we’ve got you covered.

When does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release?

Gear up. Image via Warner Bros. Youtube Trailer.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Feb. 2, 2024. However, if you’re looking to get the game on the Epic Games Store, you’ll have to wait until March 5, 2025.

While no official release time has been announced by developer Rocksteady, it is expected that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have a global midnight release—meaning that players in New Zealand will be the first to get their hands on the game.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 3 : 6 : 1 2 : 0 3 : 1 4

If you’re looking for a more precise timeframe on when exactly you can expect Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to drop, you can do so using our countdown above. Currently, the countdown is set to end at midnight CT on Feb. 2, 2024, but we will update the article accordingly when the release time is confirmed.

If that is still too long for you, you can get early access to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but it will cost you a hefty price. Those who purchase the Deluxe Edition will have 72 hours of early access and will be able to play the full game from Jan. 30, 2024.