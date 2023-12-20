Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League hit with another delay—but only on one platform

There’s bad news for players eagerly anticipating Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after the game was hit with yet another delay—though, this time, only one platform has been affected.

Rocksteady Studios’ villain-centric title, set in the same universe as the Arkham trilogy, was first slated to release in 2022, then pushed back to 2023, before finally being given a release date of Feb. 2, 2024—but not for those using the Epic Games Store.

Get the gang together. Image via Rocksteady

As spotted by ComicBook.com on Dec. 19, a message on the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord says the release date on the Epic Games Store will now be March 5, 2024—over a month later than other platforms.

Players who have pre-ordered the game on the Epic Games Store will receive a refund, but there was no specific reason given for the delay, and the fact it only affects one storefront is strange.

It will, however, not directly affect the launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League across all platforms. PC players have another option of landing the game on the same day as Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, as Steam will also be carrying the game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League remains available to purchase on the Epic Games Store, with the release date now updated, but it’s not made clear that the date is later than Steam, which may confuse players.

No statement has been made by Rocksteady Studios on social media either, and, likely, most players will not be a member of the Discord channel—so the news of a delay on the Epic Games Store may go unnoticed.

To make matters worse, many players will have likely muted mentions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on platforms like X due to rampant spoilers that have been circulating online, which may be a reason for other players to miss this news.