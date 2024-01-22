Category:
Suicide Squad

Suicide Squad game confirms post-launch roadmap, including free DLC seasons and characters like Joker

Another multiverse.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 22, 2024 04:33 pm
The Joker in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Image via Rocksteady Games

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is less than two weeks away from release, and the game’s developers have now detailed post-launch content for the live-service open-world action game.



In the third episode of Rocksteady Games’ development video series, “Suicide Squad Insider,” the team introduced something called “Elseworlds” and seasonal content that will introduce new content like playable episodes and new playable characters.

Elseworlds are alternate realities created by the main villain, Brainiac, and will open the door for new content via seasonal drops, like season one. The new season begins in March and adds the first additional character to the playable roster: the Joker.

In the game’s universe, the Joker from the shared universe of the Batman: Arkham series has been dead for years, but this is a Joker from another Elseworld. And he’s a bit different but still the same kind of clown.

The Joker looks especially badass, and he has the same wild traversal abilities as the other characters, using his trademark umbrella to launch and glide around the open world.

Seasons will also include things like new challenges, new activities, new Riddler content, weapons, gear sets, environments themed around the seasonal character, DC villain-themed weapons, new boss fights, and more.

The best part about seasons and episodes, though? Rocksteady says it’s all in the game, for free, and not locked behind a battle pass. So when a new season drops, everyone can play, and all in-game shop items are “cosmetic only.”

And according to reporter and streamer Miller Ross, the Joker is just scratching the surface. Ross claims additional DC villains set to come to the game in future seasons include Mrs. Freeze, Lawless, Deathstroke, Killer Croc, and more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on Feb. 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

related content
Read Article All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voice actors and cast
Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
All Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League voice actors and cast
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Jan 19, 2024
Read Article Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a live-service game?
close-up of king shark in suicide squad
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a live-service game?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Jan 18, 2024
Read Article Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League crossplay or cross-platform?
Suicide Squad standing in front of colossal enemy in Kill the Justice League trailer
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League crossplay or cross-platform?
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Jan 10, 2024
Read Article Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Xbox Game Pass?
A screenshot of Harley Quinn from the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Xbox Game Pass?
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Jan 5, 2024
Read Article Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements: PC specifications
Harley Quinn laying down with Braniac's ship in the background in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.
Category:
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League system requirements: PC specifications
Josh Challies Josh Challies Jan 5, 2024
Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.