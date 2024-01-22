Suicide Squad game confirms post-launch roadmap, including free DLC seasons and characters like Joker

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is less than two weeks away from release, and the game’s developers have now detailed post-launch content for the live-service open-world action game.

Recommended Videos

In the third episode of Rocksteady Games’ development video series, “Suicide Squad Insider,” the team introduced something called “Elseworlds” and seasonal content that will introduce new content like playable episodes and new playable characters.

New content, and free. Image via Rocksteady Games

Elseworlds are alternate realities created by the main villain, Brainiac, and will open the door for new content via seasonal drops, like season one. The new season begins in March and adds the first additional character to the playable roster: the Joker.

In the game’s universe, the Joker from the shared universe of the Batman: Arkham series has been dead for years, but this is a Joker from another Elseworld. And he’s a bit different but still the same kind of clown.

The Joker looks especially badass, and he has the same wild traversal abilities as the other characters, using his trademark umbrella to launch and glide around the open world.

Seasons will also include things like new challenges, new activities, new Riddler content, weapons, gear sets, environments themed around the seasonal character, DC villain-themed weapons, new boss fights, and more.

The best part about seasons and episodes, though? Rocksteady says it’s all in the game, for free, and not locked behind a battle pass. So when a new season drops, everyone can play, and all in-game shop items are “cosmetic only.”

And according to reporter and streamer Miller Ross, the Joker is just scratching the surface. Ross claims additional DC villains set to come to the game in future seasons include Mrs. Freeze, Lawless, Deathstroke, Killer Croc, and more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch on Feb. 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.