PlayStation State of Play coming this week, featuring 40 minutes and ’15-plus’ games

The first major gaming event of 2024 is coming this week. PlayStation has announced a new State of Play livestream coming this Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Clocking in at 40 minutes and covering “15-plus” games, State of Play will show off upcoming titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. But that’s all that’s been confirmed thus far, so there will undoubtedly be rampant speculation until the show begins.

Buckle up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other 13-plus games that could be shown at State of Play are anyone’s guess, but a safe bet is something like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will be released at the end of February. PlayStation 5 has exclusivity of the game for now, so it’s likely to appear.

Beyond that, other 2024 titles could show up, such as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and the upcoming PlayStation Plus title Foamstars. And you can bet Spider-Man 2 fans will be loading up the streams to potentially hear more about the game’s scheduled New Game Plus update and maybe even a DLC announcement.

From Software fans always tune in to presentations hoping to hear more about their favorite series, but this one actually has potential for some big news. While a Bloodborne remaster is possible, it’s not likely.

What is actually potentially happening is some news about Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which is rumored to be releasing very soon. The long-anticipated expansion hasn’t been heard or seen since its announcement, and next month is the second anniversary of the game’s release, so the hype for returning to the Lands Between has never been higher than it is now.

January 2024’s State of Play begins at 4pm CT on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.