Category:
General

PlayStation State of Play coming this week, featuring 40 minutes and ’15-plus’ games

Strap in for some announcements.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: Jan 29, 2024 12:29 pm
PlayStation logo
Image via Sony

The first major gaming event of 2024 is coming this week. PlayStation has announced a new State of Play livestream coming this Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Recommended Videos

Clocking in at 40 minutes and covering “15-plus” games, State of Play will show off upcoming titles like Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin. But that’s all that’s been confirmed thus far, so there will undoubtedly be rampant speculation until the show begins.

PlayStation State of Play image header
Buckle up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other 13-plus games that could be shown at State of Play are anyone’s guess, but a safe bet is something like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which will be released at the end of February. PlayStation 5 has exclusivity of the game for now, so it’s likely to appear.

Beyond that, other 2024 titles could show up, such as Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, Silent Hill 2 Remake, and the upcoming PlayStation Plus title Foamstars. And you can bet Spider-Man 2 fans will be loading up the streams to potentially hear more about the game’s scheduled New Game Plus update and maybe even a DLC announcement.

From Software fans always tune in to presentations hoping to hear more about their favorite series, but this one actually has potential for some big news. While a Bloodborne remaster is possible, it’s not likely.

What is actually potentially happening is some news about Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which is rumored to be releasing very soon. The long-anticipated expansion hasn’t been heard or seen since its announcement, and next month is the second anniversary of the game’s release, so the hype for returning to the Lands Between has never been higher than it is now.

January 2024’s State of Play begins at 4pm CT on Wednesday, Jan. 31. It will be livestreamed on PlayStation’s Twitch, YouTube, and TikTok channels.

related content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (January 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (January 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (January 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (January 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 29, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (January 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (January 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Jan 29, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator codes (January 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Jan 29, 2024

Author

Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Pokémon, Resident Evil, Final Fantasy, Marvel Snap, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.