Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC could be coming sooner than any of us thought

An upcoming controller collaboration may have just spilled the beans on the release date for Elden Ring’s highly anticipated first DLC—and it’s not that long from now.

According to a post by controller maker Thrustmaster, which has since been removed but not before being caught by Elden Ring YouTuber Ziostorm, the special themed controller could be coming in February 2024 to “sync with the new ‘Shadow of the Erdtree‘ expansion release.”

This is quite soon. Image via Ziostorm/Twitter

This date would line up with the second anniversary of Elden Ring’s original release date. The massive open-world RPG game initially dropped on Feb. 25, 2022, and Feb. 25 lines up on a Sunday for this upcoming year, so the date isn’t exactly perfect. But a release for both the controller and the DLC around this time is absolutely possible. And the alleged controller design is fittingly badass, too.

Shadow of the Erdtree was teased through a simple image in a post on Twitter/X in February 2023, so it seems as though that’s FromSoftware’s favorite month of the year when it comes to Elden Ring, lending further legitimacy to this possible leak.

Very little is known about Shadow of the Erdtree, but the massive success of Elden Ring is enough to have players fiending for more gameplay within FromSoftware’s beautifully crafted and dangerous world.

Since its first reveal, Shadow of the Erdtree has not been heard from. A surprise release date just around two months away would be a shock, especially considering there hasn’t even been a trailer for the DLC yet. But no one will be complaining if it does come out that soon.

What’s almost as interesting from Ziostorm’s findings, though, is that there could be even more Elden Ring content coming beyond the DLC we already know about. Another piece of artwork that was also taken down featured controller designs for Malenia and Ranni, with their releases “to be synchronized with 2025 Elden Ring major keybeat or new game expansion.”

Hang on tight, Tarnished. We could be heading back to the Lands Between very soon, so sit tight for official information over the coming weeks and months.