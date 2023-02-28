When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?

The new and first Elden Ring DLC titled Shadow of the Erdtree was announced on Feb. 28 by FromSoftware.

The creators of the highly acclaimed title didn’t reveal many details when they revealed the initial image of the first Elden Ring DLC. All in all, the tweet explained that Shadow of the Erdtree is currently in development, and the announcement had a picture of a woman riding a horse in a plain wasteland.

Still, it was more than enough to get the fans of the game beyond excited.

Elden Ring was released a year ago, in Feb. 2022, and since then has secured worldwide acclaim from both critics and players. The PlayStation 5 version of the game currently sits on a 96 metascore and a 7.7 user score on Metacritic. Furthermore, it won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 and has surpassed The Last of Us 2 as the title to secure the most GOTY awards in history.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Elden Ring has gathered a pretty enormous fanbase. The players have been waiting a whole year for the announcement of the new major content. Now with Shadow of the Erdtree finally confirmed, they have been eager to find out when it comes out.

Does Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree have a release window?

Unfortunately, as of now the release date for the first Elden Ring DLC hasn’t been confirmed. The creators stated in their original announcement that it’s currently in development, so it’s fair to assume that we will have to wait a bit more for its official release.

On the other hand, the developers from FromSoftware will most likely shed light on more details once they have the chance. So if you can’t wait for more information regarding Shadow of the Erdtree, it’s smart to become patient and look out for the game’s news.