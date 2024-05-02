Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a little under two months away, and its importance to the fandom just reached new heights, if that’s even possible.

In an interview with Chinese publication Zhihu (and translated by IGN), industry legend and FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC coming to Elden Ring.

Time to bring the hype, Messmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware

“[Shadow of the Erdtree] is the first and last DLC, and we have no plans to add more content to Elden Ring,” Miyazaki said, according to the translation. “Elden Ring emphasizes exploration and adventure in a big world. In order to provide such an experience, a vast and huge setting is inevitably needed. Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it was better to simply make one big [expansion]. If they were sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure would be reduced.”

This will come as unfortunate news to basically everyone as Elden Ring is one of the most beloved games to release in recent years. And that’s not just for fans of the Soulsborne genre. With over 23 million copies sold, it was a smash hit by any metric.

Just because the game won’t be getting any more expansions, however, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the franchise. It’s always possible for a sequel somewhere down the line. But if you ask Bloodborne fans about the potential for another game, you may find yourself let down.

The DLC for Elden Ring will take players to a new area called the Land of Shadow to face off with unimaginable horrors and difficult boss fights such as Messmer the Impaler and many others in a story centered around Miquella, the younger brother of Malenia.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will take over the gaming world when it launches on June 21.

