Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree screencap with a huge temple shown in the background dropped over by that traditional, recognizable golden glow of the Elden Ring.
Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware
Category:
Elden Ring

Elden Ring creator confirms fate of future DLC—and fans might not be happy

Shadow of the Erdtree, we need you now more than ever.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 2, 2024 09:56 am

Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is a little under two months away, and its importance to the fandom just reached new heights, if that’s even possible.

Recommended Videos

In an interview with Chinese publication Zhihu (and translated by IGN), industry legend and FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki confirmed that Shadow of the Erdtree will be the only DLC coming to Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Messmer the Impaler overview
Time to bring the hype, Messmer. Screenshot by Dot Esports via FromSoftware

“[Shadow of the Erdtree] is the first and last DLC, and we have no plans to add more content to Elden Ring,” Miyazaki said, according to the translation. “Elden Ring emphasizes exploration and adventure in a big world. In order to provide such an experience, a vast and huge setting is inevitably needed. Therefore, instead of splitting it into several parts, it was better to simply make one big [expansion]. If they were sold separately, the freedom of exploration and sense of adventure would be reduced.”

This will come as unfortunate news to basically everyone as Elden Ring is one of the most beloved games to release in recent years. And that’s not just for fans of the Soulsborne genre. With over 23 million copies sold, it was a smash hit by any metric.

Just because the game won’t be getting any more expansions, however, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the franchise. It’s always possible for a sequel somewhere down the line. But if you ask Bloodborne fans about the potential for another game, you may find yourself let down.

The DLC for Elden Ring will take players to a new area called the Land of Shadow to face off with unimaginable horrors and difficult boss fights such as Messmer the Impaler and many others in a story centered around Miquella, the younger brother of Malenia.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree will take over the gaming world when it launches on June 21.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Prisoner build in Elden Ring
A prisoner sits next to a Site of Grace in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Prisoner build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 2, 2024
Read Article Best Pyromancer build in Elden Ring
A Pyromancer holds a fireball in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Pyromancer build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 2, 2024
Read Article The best Great Stars build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished covers a Great Stars great hammer in red magic in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Great Stars build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Prisoner build in Elden Ring
A prisoner sits next to a Site of Grace in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Prisoner build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 2, 2024
Read Article Best Pyromancer build in Elden Ring
A Pyromancer holds a fireball in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
Best Pyromancer build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 2, 2024
Read Article The best Great Stars build in Elden Ring
A Tarnished covers a Great Stars great hammer in red magic in Elden Ring.
Category: Elden Ring
Elden Ring
The best Great Stars build in Elden Ring
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue May 1, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.