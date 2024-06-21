Are there trophies or achievements in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC?

Trophy and achievement hunters need to know if Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree throws some extra goodies into the mix to reward them.

The Elden Ring trophy and achievement list gave you your deserved plaudits. Beating most of the game’s elite bosses rewarded you with a virtual trinket, as did upgrading gear and finding Talismans. But we’re talking about Shadow of the Erdtree now.

The fresh DLC adds new weapons, armor, and spells, and we’ve got everything you need to know about whether there are new Elden Ring trophies or achievements.

Does Shadow of the Erdtree have trophies or achievements?

You will regret this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Shadow of the Erdtree does not bring any new trophies or achievements for PlayStation and Xbox players to grind for.

It almost feels unfair to beat Shadow of the Erdtree’s punishing final boss and not get a trophy or achievement for it, but this is the harsh reality of things right now. FromSoftware has opted not to include new accomplishments, meaning the original list is all we get.

As a trophy hunter who scratched, clawed, and cried his way to the Platinum trophy, I can’t hide my disappointment. The developer can always retrospectively implement some trophies or achievements, but until then, we’ll have to play for “fun,” I guess.

