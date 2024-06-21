Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree perfumer
Image via Bandai Namco
Category:
Elden Ring

Are there trophies or achievements in Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree DLC?

Any extra rewards?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 21, 2024 12:34 pm

Trophy and achievement hunters need to know if Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree throws some extra goodies into the mix to reward them.

Recommended Videos

The Elden Ring trophy and achievement list gave you your deserved plaudits. Beating most of the game’s elite bosses rewarded you with a virtual trinket, as did upgrading gear and finding Talismans. But we’re talking about Shadow of the Erdtree now.

The fresh DLC adds new weapons, armor, and spells, and we’ve got everything you need to know about whether there are new Elden Ring trophies or achievements.

Does Shadow of the Erdtree have trophies or achievements?

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Golden Hippopotamus boss fight
You will regret this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Shadow of the Erdtree does not bring any new trophies or achievements for PlayStation and Xbox players to grind for.

It almost feels unfair to beat Shadow of the Erdtree’s punishing final boss and not get a trophy or achievement for it, but this is the harsh reality of things right now. FromSoftware has opted not to include new accomplishments, meaning the original list is all we get.

As a trophy hunter who scratched, clawed, and cried his way to the Platinum trophy, I can’t hide my disappointment. The developer can always retrospectively implement some trophies or achievements, but until then, we’ll have to play for “fun,” I guess.

Keep checking back to see if the situation develops. Until that day possibly comes, check out how to get the Blade of Mercy, as well as how to get back to the Lands Between.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.