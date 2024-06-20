All new spells in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

Melee isn’t for everyone, so spells are a viable alternative in Elden Ring, and Shadow of the Erdtree acknowledges its witches and wizards with even more spells to utilize.

You’re a wizard, Tarnished. That’s what I say to you if you can’t get enough of sorcery and incantations in Elden Ring. FromSoftware provides players with a ton of variety and versatility in the punishing RPG, and with Shadow of the Erdtree finally sprouting, it’s time for more spells.

For even more Wingardium Leviosas, Avada Kedavras, and Revelios—or something along these lines—we’ve put together a list of the latest spells we’ve found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

Every new spell in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

Time for a new potions class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you thought every new Shadow of the Erdtree spell was going to be on the floor in front of you the second you entered the domain of the Realm of Shadow—you’re mistaken.

As expected, Elden Ring‘s new content scatters the new spells around the fresh expanse of land with carefree abandon. You can find them everywhere, and even though we’ve hit virtually every main area on the full map, this list isn’t complete, so stay tuned for further updates.

Here’s every new spell we’ve found in Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Spell Name Spell Effect Location Aspects of the Crucible: Bloom Creates a miranda flower on chest to summon rain of light. ??? Aspects of the Crucible: Thorns Creates a mass of bristling thorns on back to scour the area. ??? Divine Beast Tornado Summons a storm that launches a tornado forward. Reward for defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Ancient Ruins of Rauh. Glintblade Trio Creates a sigil that forms three projectile glintblades after a delay ??? Golden Arcs Releases a procession of golden arcs with a swing of the arm. At the bottom of the giant hole in the Moorth Ruins. Heal from Afar Greatly heals HP for distant allies reached by the spell ??? Impenetrable Thorns Summons the Scadutree’s impenetrable thorns from the earth. Next to Tree-Worship Sanctum Grace. Mantle of Thorns Covers self with the Scadutree’s impenetrable thorns. Reward for defeating elite enemy next to the tree right near Sunken Chapel Grace. Multilayered Ring of Light Fires a multilayered golden ring of light that continuously inflicts damage. Kill elite glowing enemy midway through Fissure Depths. Pest-Thread Spears Secrete sticky threads and twist them into two frontward flying spears. ??? Rings of Spectral Light Creates rings of spectral light that fire in unison. From Charo’s Hidden Grave Grace, go upward via the nearby hill, and it’s next to the statue by the birds. Spira Summons a spiral of light that erupts at the enemy’s feet. ???

