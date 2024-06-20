Forgot password
elden ring player battling enemies in shadow of the erdtree
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Elden Ring

All new spells in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and where to find them

I cast a spell on you.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Jun 20, 2024 05:02 pm

Melee isn’t for everyone, so spells are a viable alternative in Elden Ring, and Shadow of the Erdtree acknowledges its witches and wizards with even more spells to utilize.

You’re a wizard, Tarnished. That’s what I say to you if you can’t get enough of sorcery and incantations in Elden Ring. FromSoftware provides players with a ton of variety and versatility in the punishing RPG, and with Shadow of the Erdtree finally sprouting, it’s time for more spells.

For even more Wingardium Leviosas, Avada Kedavras, and Revelios—or something along these lines—we’ve put together a list of the latest spells we’ve found in Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree.

Every new spell in Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

elden ring shadow of the erdree spells menu
Time for a new potions class. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you thought every new Shadow of the Erdtree spell was going to be on the floor in front of you the second you entered the domain of the Realm of Shadow—you’re mistaken.

As expected, Elden Ring‘s new content scatters the new spells around the fresh expanse of land with carefree abandon. You can find them everywhere, and even though we’ve hit virtually every main area on the full map, this list isn’t complete, so stay tuned for further updates.

Here’s every new spell we’ve found in Elden Ring and its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Spell NameSpell EffectLocation
Aspects of the Crucible: BloomCreates a miranda flower on chest to summon rain of light.???
Aspects of the Crucible: ThornsCreates a mass of bristling thorns on back to scour the area.???
Divine Beast TornadoSummons a storm that launches a tornado forward.Reward for defeating Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Ancient Ruins of Rauh.
Glintblade TrioCreates a sigil that forms three projectile glintblades after a delay???
Golden ArcsReleases a procession of golden arcs with a swing of the arm.At the bottom of the giant hole in the Moorth Ruins.
Heal from AfarGreatly heals HP for distant allies reached by the spell???
Impenetrable ThornsSummons the Scadutree’s impenetrable thorns from the earth.Next to Tree-Worship Sanctum Grace.
Mantle of ThornsCovers self with the Scadutree’s impenetrable thorns.Reward for defeating elite enemy next to the tree right near Sunken Chapel Grace.
Multilayered Ring of LightFires a multilayered golden ring of light that continuously inflicts damage.Kill elite glowing enemy midway through Fissure Depths.
Pest-Thread SpearsSecrete sticky threads and twist them into two frontward flying spears.???
Rings of Spectral LightCreates rings of spectral light that fire in unison.From Charo’s Hidden Grave Grace, go upward via the nearby hill, and it’s next to the statue by the birds.
SpiraSummons a spiral of light that erupts at the enemy’s feet.???
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.