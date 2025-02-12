All major differences between Elden Ring and Elden Ring Nightreign

Elden Ring Nightreign doesn’t evolve the gameplay of Elden Ring. Instead, it morphs and twists certain aspects of what Soulslike players have become accustomed to for a different playing experience.

While many mechanics that make Elden Ring unique remain, the developers at FromSoftware have shifted and changed certain aspects of the game to fit a more fast-paced experience for the roguelike spinoff.

All gameplay differences between Elden Ring Neightreign and Elden Ring

More movement options

The movement has seen a drastic change in Nightreign to make up for the fast-paced nature the game is after. On top of all the places, your character can leap up cliffs or soar through the skies to reach areas faster; there is now a way for you to climb up walls and move nimbly, no matter what armor you wear. Equally, everyone can dodge pretty much the same outside of a few characters, making armor weight a thing of the past.

No FP Flasks, Healing Flasks are found in Churches

Nightreign completely removes the option to split your Flasks between healing and being able to regain FP to cast spells, which for any mage class like the Recluse is a painful pill to swallow when playing for the first time. The Recluse can get FP back, though Elden Ring players will find the change hard to master when playing for the first time.

On top of that, you are limited to the amount of Healing Flasks you can get unless you find a church in your map instance. Going to a church lets you add an additional flask to your inventory, which can be a matter of life or death against the Night Lord.

No weapon weight

Weapon weight is gone in Nightreign, allowing you to use and take as many weapons as you want for every class. This is super useful, as some weapons could have additional effects when you find them in the overworld to boost your character’s stats or give you an extra option in a fight.

No fall damage

Fall damage is also a thing of the past. You can jump from any height and not take a lick of damage, which is hard for Elden Ring veterans to get their heads around. Jumping off a cliff can make you fear for your life at first but then become second nature the more rounds you play, as you leap into the unknown, hoping to find a rare item, secret, or enemy to kill to level up.

Random encounters and events

Not every run will go as you expect in Nightreign, with random events occurring that can do anything from spawning creatures for huge rewards, like rare weapons, or lots of Runes for leveling up. These events can also trigger an early boss encounter that’ll constantly chase you down no matter where you are until you beat it or your entire party dies.

You don’t choose stats when leveling up

Leveling up in Nightreign has been expedited. You don’t get to decide what stats you upgrade when you level up using your Runes. Instead, leveling up gives you random amounts of Stamina, HP, and FP, so you can spam level up fast without wasting time putting your points into specific areas. It assists the fast-paced approach to gameplay, even if some players might have preferred to prioritize one stat over the other.

