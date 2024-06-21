How to use the Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Elden Ring’s expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, introduces the Shadow Realm Blessing—a powerful asset to enhance your adventure in the Shadow Lands.

If you’re ready to tackle Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, chances are your character is already pretty strong. That said, if you’re truly planning to take on this DLC’s toughest bosses, like Golden Hippopotamus and Furnace Golems, you should start learning how to use the new Shadow Realm Blessing feature. In this guide, I’ll show you how Shadow Realm Blessing works in Elden Ring.

How to use Shadow Realm Blessing in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Sit down by the Site of Grace. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Shadow Realm Blessing feature works in every Site of Grace in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Collect Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes and use them in a Site of Grace to upgrade your Blessings. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

Collect Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes

To use the Shadow Realm Blessing feature, first collect the essential items:

Scadutree Fragments : These enhance your attack and defense. You can find Scadutree Fragments by exploring different locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. For a more guaranteed method, look out for Hornsent Statues.

: These enhance your attack and defense. You can find Scadutree Fragments by exploring different locations in Shadow of the Erdtree. For a more guaranteed method, look out for Hornsent Statues. Revered Spirit Ashes: These improve the effectiveness of your Spirit Ashes and Torrent. You can find Revered Spirit Ashes near statues, on Hornsent corpses, or close to the remains of large beasts.

Visit a Site of Grace

Once you’ve collected some Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes, head to any Site of Grace in the Shadow Lands to use them in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Here’s how you can use them:

Select the Shadow Realm Blessing option from the menu. Depending on what you’ve collected, apply the blessings to your character.

To continue improving your Shadow Realm Blessing, gather more Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ashes. Each upgrade requires two Scadutree Fragments or Revered Spirit Ashes. As you level up the blessing, the number of required items increases in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. Return to a Site of Grace whenever you have enough items to upgrade and strengthen your abilities further.

You don’t need to return to the Site of Grace to track your progress. Though I imagine thanks to the Divine Beast Dancing Lion and Blackgaol Knight, you’ll be passing by those quite often. You can track the effects of the Shadow Realm Blessing in the Status menu.

The blessing is powerful, but it doesn’t extend to the Lands Between. When you leave the Shadow Lands, the blessing is lost, so you’ll need to reactivate it when you come back.

