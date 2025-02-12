Elden Ring Nightreign won’t support Duos on release, but you can play it Solo

Elden Rring Nightreign is built to be a multiplayer game set in the world’s universe, with updated gameplay to create a fast-paced, roguelike experience. But for those who don’t have two other friends to play with, fans have been hoping for alternative ways to play the game to fit their preferences.

Dot Esports had a chance to meet with Nightreign’s director, Junya Ishizaki, in a press roundtable to discuss many aspects of the game. We were curious about how matchmaking and player numbers would work, considering most of the trailers only show groups of three teaming up together.

“First of all, Nightreign at release will be either three-player or single-player,” Ishizaki told Dot through a translator at the press roundtable. “Two players, to be honest with you, was not something we were aware of—or a desire during development. But hearing some feedback and keeping a close eye on the network test—it might be something we consider post-release.”

Ishizaki didn’t confirm whether the team would work on adding Duos to the game in the future, only briefly mentioning that they might consider it if there was enough player feedback or interest. There is no guarantee, though, so if players want it, they best be vocal about it.

Enter the World solo or with friends. Image via FromSoftware

With Duos not being an option at launch, Ishizaki-san went into detail on the types of matchmaking available to fill up slots as a Duo. You can go into free matching, which brings a random person into play. There are also Group Passwords like in Elden Ring, where you can set a combination of numbers so players in the same community can join in on games and the standard Invite System.

The full list of options when queueing for a game includes:

Offline (solo): There are no AI companions.

There are no AI companions. Online (solo): Matched with two other human players also playing solo.

Matched with two other human players also playing solo. Online (co-op): Two human players can queue together and be matched with a solo human player.

Two human players can queue together and be matched with a solo human player. Online (multiplayer): You’ll play as a trio.

On the topic of Solo play, Ishizaki was candid about what players in the mode might expect, simply saying that it’ll be “very difficult” for many reasons.

“You won’t have the opportunity to be revived by your allies when facing a boss at the end of the day, and genuinely, it’ll be a tougher experience,” Ishizaki said. “However, the general power meter adjustment. Balancing of enem,ies has been tweaked like in previous games. So if you are playing on your own, it won’t be overwhelming, but it will be a very difficult experience.”

For Solo or offline players, there are also no AI or NPCs you can team up with to have a whole party, leaving you alone. Ishizaka-san said the decision not to add any AI elements was made to avoid taking away from the multiplayer experience the game focused on. The team wanted to focus on ensuring the game was a collaborative experience where players communicate and work together over an entirely solo experience, even if players can play the entire game without ever teaming up with anyone.

Nightreign’s beta test runs from Feb. 14 to 17, where players can try out four of the 18 characters on offer and take on one of the game’s eight Night Lord end bosses before the game’s eventual release in 2025.

