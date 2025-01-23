Cancel your Valentine’s Day plans: Elden Ring Nightreign’s first test dates are here

Elden Ring: Nightreign’s network test is a few short weeks away, but there is some bad news to deliver to some of you out there.

From Software confirmed today that the network test for the Elden Ring spinoff will take place from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, meaning anyone who has some romantic plans for Valentine’s Day weekend will have to either cancel them or miss out on the co-op Soulslike adventure before it releases later this year.

Bring a friend to watch your back. Image via Bandai Namco

Previously, Nightreign’s network test was only said to be releasing some time in February. Now that the dates have been pinned down, some gamers will have the tough choice to decide between true love and their significant other. I’m already feeling a bit of a dilemma here. I’m sure my girlfriend will want to do all sorts of stuff for Valentine’s Day, like go out for dinner, receive flowers from me, receive gifts from me, receive chocolates from me, and other activities. But… Elden Ring. Ooohhhh, Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is one of my favorite games of all time, and Shadow of the Erdtree only solidified that thought. And now, FromSoft is bringing us back to the world and creating a co-op, roguelike experience where losing is learning and powering up with pals is the name of the game until you conquer everything it has to offer. Teamwork, like in a relationship, is the key to everything.

There’s even a class-based system, where each class has different abilities to use and combine with other players’ classes to best shape the strategy needed to survive in Limveld. It’s kind of like working through issues in a relationship, figuring out the best course of action to succeed, I guess.

Yeah! Even if you don’t have someone to love in your life, you can love your Nightreign co-op partners as you work together to defeat the horrors that await you in the battle royale-like map as it shrinks over time, forcing you to come together and battle bosses at the end of each day of a run’s three day time period. And finding common ground to work together and finish a shared goal is what love and Valentine’s Day is all about.

Love is a raging fire. Image via Bandai Namco

The good news is that the Nightreign network test will take place across three days, but there will also be a variety of sessions where the game is accessible throughout the weekend. So, pencil your S.O. in somewhere outside of these time periods, if you’re lucky enough to get access:

Session One: Feb. 14, 5am to 8am CT

Feb. 14, 5am to 8am CT Session Two: Feb. 14, 9pm to 12am CT

Feb. 14, 9pm to 12am CT Session Three: Feb. 15, 1pm to 4pm CT

Feb. 15, 1pm to 4pm CT Session Four: Feb. 16, 5am to 8am CT

Feb. 16, 5am to 8am CT Session Five: Feb. 16, 9pm to 12am CT

Unfortunately, sign-ups for the network test have already come and gone, so if you didn’t apply when they went live, you’re out of luck and must spend time with your special someone that weekend instead. Enjoy your jolly co-operation IRL, and make sure to show your person just how special they are by pre-ordering Nightreign for them so you can play together when it officially releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC some time in 2025.

